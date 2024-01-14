Gaza Strip Conflict: Israeli Military Intensifies Ground Offensive, Civilian Casualties Soar

A long-drawn conflict in the Gaza Strip has taken a dire turn as the Israeli military intensifies its ground offensive, specifically targeting central Gaza's densely populated refugee camps. The objective, as stated by the Israeli army, is to dismantle Hamas, the U.S.-designated terrorist group responsible for an attack on Israel in October. Israeli army chief, Herzi Halevi, warns that the war could last several months due to the complexity of eradicating Hamas.

Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

The ongoing offensive has resulted in substantial destruction and an alarming number of civilian casualties. The United Nations reports at least 195 fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to over 21,100 since the conflict's outbreak 11 weeks ago. With shelters and hospitals overflowing, the situation is described as catastrophic. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expresses grave concern, alluding to an imminent implosion in the West Bank.

Urban Warfare Escalates

The conflict in Gaza, which has now expanded into urban refugee camps, has led to more destruction and heavy urban combat. Of the over 20,900 Palestinians killed, two-thirds are women and children. The UN has called for immediate aid deliveries to Gaza, but progress is slow, and the situation worsens as Israel orders residents to evacuate and a telecom outage disrupts network connectivity.

World Watches in Despair

Israel's siege has left a quarter of Gaza's population starving, with more than 85% driven from their homes. The UN Security Council urges speeding up aid deliveries, but to little avail. A video surfacing online shows Israeli forces gathering Palestinian civilians, including children and elderly, in a northern Gaza City playground and forcing them to strip to their underwear. The Israeli army has yet to comment on this incident. In the midst of the strife, Israel remains resolute in its mission to free over 100 hostages held by Hamas, blaming the high civilian death toll on Hamas' use of densely populated residential areas and tunnels.

