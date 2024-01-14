Gaza Conflict to Continue for Many Months, Says Israel's Army Chief

The ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, led by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), is projected to continue for several months, as announced by the IDF Chief, Herzi Halevi. During a televised press conference, Halevi emphasized the complex and protracted nature of the struggle against terrorist organizations, underscoring the absence of quick solutions. He stated that the battle requires persistence and determination, with a focus on adaptive strategies to ensure long-term achievements. As of now, the military efforts are primarily concentrated on the southern region of the Gaza Strip.

Targeting the South of Gaza Strip

The IDF has reportedly succeeded in neutralizing numerous 'terrorists' in the southern region of the Gaza Strip and taken hundreds into custody. The military plans to extend ground fighting to the central Gaza Strip's refugee camps. The IDF has attacked over 100 targets, including tunnel shafts and sites used by Hamas militants. However, these actions have prompted concern from the U.N., alarmed by the Israeli attacks that have killed over 100 Palestinians in just two days.

The Humanitarian Crisis and Concerns

Residents have reported intense bombing in the refugee camps, and the war's escalation has led to a significant humanitarian crisis. Overcrowded U.N.-run shelters are struggling to accommodate those seeking safety, and there are widespread reports of hunger and starvation. The war, which began on October 7 following Hamas-led attacks on communities inside Israel, has resulted in over 20,000 Palestinian deaths and displaced 1.9 million people internally. The U.S. Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, has called for a reduction in the intensity of Israeli strikes to minimize civilian harm.

A Protracted Conflict and Regional Tensions

The conflict, as Halevi highlighted, is not only a protracted one but has also led to heightened regional tensions. There have been explosions reported off the coasts of Egypt and Yemen, U.S. strikes in Iraq, and strikes from Lebanon. The conflict has not only led to the loss of civilian lives but has also significantly impacted the infrastructure, leaving vast areas of Gaza in ruins. Despite calls for a lasting ceasefire, both Israel and Hamas have resisted, suggesting a long road ahead in the pursuit of peace in the region.

