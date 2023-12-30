en English
Israel

Gaza Conflict: Untold Story of Journalists on the Frontline

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:35 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:50 am EST
As the conflict between Israel and Palestine escalates, the journalists in Gaza face intensifying hardships. The expanding military operations by Israel have made the already challenging job of the media personnel, like reporter Motee Abu Musabeh based in Deir al-Balah, even more perilous. In the crossfire or during targeted operations, their lives hang by a thread, impacting their ability to provide timely and accurate information.

The Face of Hardship

The narrative of a war is often told from the viewpoint of soldiers or victims. However, the story of journalists, who risk their lives to bring the news to the world, often stays hidden. The devastating impact of the Israel-Hamas confrontation has led to a significant increase in civilian deaths. Journalists, like any other civilians, bear the brunt of this conflict. One such journalist had to wrap the bodies of six of his loved ones in shrouds following an Israeli strike on a refugee camp. The white shrouds have become a symbol of suffering in Gaza, with the hope of peaceful acceptance in heaven.

Press Freedom in Conflict Zones

The plight of Gaza journalists underscores the broader issue of press freedom and safety in conflict zones. Their situation is a grim reminder of the dangers journalists face in their quest to deliver news to the global audience. Amid the escalating violence, the international community, including the United Nations Security Council, has called for a halt to Israel’s bombardment to allow aid to get in.

Death and Despair

The head of a prominent media institution in Gaza and two other journalists were killed during the weekend in Israel’s offensive in the territory. These deaths have raised concerns about the heightened risks faced by journalists in the region, particularly in Gaza, where they continue to pay an unprecedented toll. The death toll of journalists and media workers since the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel stands at 48, as per the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

Israel War
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

