Gaza Conflict: Economic and Human Impact Revealed in PCBS Report

In a recent report issued by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS), the financial ramifications of Israel's military actions in Gaza have been brought to light. The first two months of conflict alone have resulted in approximately $1.5 billion in economic losses in the private sector, with the daily loss in Gaza estimated at a staggering $25 million. These figures do not even account for the damage suffered by properties and assets.

The Toll on Private Sector Establishments

A closer look at the PCBS report reveals that there are a total of 176,000 private sector establishments in Palestine. Among these, 56,000 are located in Gaza and 120,000 in the West Bank. The conflict has had a profound impact on the operations of these establishments. In the West Bank, around 29 percent of businesses have experienced declines or have had to halt production entirely. The situation is even more dire in Gaza, where the majority of establishments have ceased operation.

The Human Cost of Conflict

Beyond the economic losses, the conflict has resulted in a sharp increase in unemployment. According to the PCBS, about 89 percent of Gaza's workforce now finds itself without employment. This economic fallout is a direct consequence of the Israeli offensive that was launched in response to a Hamas cross-border attack on October 7. The human cost of this conflict has been substantial, with at least 21,110 Palestinians, primarily women and children, killed, and 55,243 injured. Israeli casualties are reported to be around 1,200.

Devastation and Displacement

The Israeli attacks have wrought extensive devastation on Gaza. Significant housing destruction has led to the displacement of nearly 2 million people. Residents face shortages of food and water, compounding the already dire situation. In the midst of this crisis, US President Joe Biden has been in talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, discussing ongoing efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, including American citizens.