en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Gaza Conflict: A Humanitarian Crisis Amid Rising Death Toll

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:44 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:28 am EST
Gaza Conflict: A Humanitarian Crisis Amid Rising Death Toll

In an air heavy with dust and despair, the Block 6 neighborhood in Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp was teeming with anxious residents on October 31. Despite the Israeli military’s warning, evacuation was a luxury many could not afford. The Israeli airstrike that followed, targeted this densely populated camp, painting a grim picture of the reality of war: civilian casualties.

Israel’s Offensive: A Catastrophe Unfolding

In the central Gaza Strip, shockwaves of an Israeli airstrike claimed the lives of at least seven civilians, primarily women and children. Simultaneously, other areas were reeling under the impact of Israeli shelling, resulting in multiple injuries. As the military campaign rages on, the death toll has risen to an alarming 21,110 Palestinians, with another 55,243 injured. The majority of victims are women and children, a testament to the indiscriminate nature of the onslaught.

(Read Also: Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict: No Immediate End in Sight)

The Desperate Flight of Palestinian Families

Thousands of Palestinian families, in a bid to escape the expanding Israeli ground offensive, sought refuge in Gaza’s already overcrowded shelters. However, their flight was met with the harsh reality of relentless strikes that claimed dozens of lives. These newly displaced families hailing from various refugee camps in central Gaza are caught in the crosshairs of Israel’s ground assault, their homes reduced to rubble.

(Read Also: Israeli Army Chief Forecasts Prolonged Conflict in Gaza Strip)

The Humanitarian Crisis: A Plea for Ceasefire

The Israeli offensive has resulted in more than 21,100 Palestinian casualties, with women and children forming the majority of victims. With 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million population forced to abandon their homes, the humanitarian crisis is escalating. The UN resolution approved last Friday calls for humanitarian pauses, increased aid to Gaza, and the creation of conditions for a sustainable end to fighting. However, despite international concern and calls for a ceasefire, the onslaught continues unabated.

The Israeli forces’ intensified attacks have left over 21,000 people dead in the 11-week long conflict, raising concerns among global health organizations and world leaders. Israel’s siege has resulted in severe shortages of food, water, fuel, and medicine, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. The war has displaced an estimated 1.9 million Gazans, with reports of desperate people intercepting convoys in a frantic search for food. With the conflict inciting fears of a broader regional conflict, the call for peace is more urgent than ever.

Read More

0
Human Rights War
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Journalist Hossam Shabat Discloses Israeli Forces' Attempt to Silence Reporting from Gaza

By Rizwan Shah

Colombian Labor Minister's Concerns Spark Legal Backlash from Van Camp's

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather

By Muhammad Jawad

North Korea Signals Progress in Disability Rights Amid Pandemic Isolat ...
@Human Rights · 24 mins
North Korea Signals Progress in Disability Rights Amid Pandemic Isolat ...
heart comment 0
Gaza Strip: A Crucible of Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Gaza Strip: A Crucible of Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices

By BNN Correspondents

ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Worsens: Over 250,000 Displaced Amid Resource Blockade

By Wojciech Zylm

Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Worsens: Over 250,000 Displaced Amid Resource Blockade
UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank

By Shivani Chauhan

UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank
Latest Headlines
World News
ED Implicates Priyanka Gandhi in Charge Sheet Over Haryana Land Deal
3 mins
ED Implicates Priyanka Gandhi in Charge Sheet Over Haryana Land Deal
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
4 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
China Dramatically Reduces Infectious Disease Reporting Time
8 mins
China Dramatically Reduces Infectious Disease Reporting Time
Xi Jinping's Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China's International Relations Focus
9 mins
Xi Jinping's Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China's International Relations Focus
Tony Blair's Unfulfilled Vision: Relocating Wimbledon FC to Belfast
9 mins
Tony Blair's Unfulfilled Vision: Relocating Wimbledon FC to Belfast
Ex-President Edgar Lungu Challenges Court's Jurisdiction on His Eligibility
9 mins
Ex-President Edgar Lungu Challenges Court's Jurisdiction on His Eligibility
Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice
10 mins
Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
11 mins
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
11 mins
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
4 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
13 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
24 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app