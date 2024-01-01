en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Friendly Fire: The Unseen Enemy in Gaza Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:39 pm EST
Friendly Fire: The Unseen Enemy in Gaza Conflict

Israeli military data has unveiled a disconcerting statistic: one in six Israeli soldiers killed during the ground offensive in Gaza since October 27 fell not to enemy fire, but to their own – victims of friendly fire or operational incidents. The startling revelation, released by the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) on Monday, sheds light on the chaotic and perilous nature of the ongoing conflict.

The Unfriendly Face of ‘Friendly Fire’

Of the Israeli soldiers who have tragically lost their lives during the Gaza offensive, 29 were killed in incidents categorised as friendly fire or operational mishaps. These incidents, the report detailed, included 18 deaths attributed to friendly fire, two to gunfire with unspecified details, and nine due to incidents involving ammunition, weapons, or vehicular collisions.

The data provides a sobering glimpse into the grim reality of war, where the line between friend and foe can blur amidst the smoke and chaos of the battlefield.

The Toll of Conflict

Since the conflict in Gaza ignited on October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas, a staggering 506 Israeli soldiers have been killed, 172 of them since the ground offensive commenced. The offensive, a response to the initial Hamas attack, comprises both air and ground assaults on the Gaza Strip. The human cost of these hostilities has been significant, with at least 21,822 Palestinians losing their lives and 56,451 injured in the process.

Gaza: A Land in Ruins

The hostilities have left Gaza in ruins, with a devastating 60% of its infrastructure damaged or destroyed. The destruction has resulted in nearly 2 million residents – innocent civilians caught in the crossfire – being displaced. These individuals now face severe shortages of basic necessities like food, clean water, and medicine, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

0
Israel War
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel to Withdraw Troops from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Towards Targeted Operations

By Shivani Chauhan

Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Detention Amid Rising Concerns

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Shifts Military Strategy Amid Prolonged Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

US Director Oliver Stone Labels Israeli PM 'Madman' Amidst Gaza Confli ...
@Israel · 45 mins
US Director Oliver Stone Labels Israeli PM 'Madman' Amidst Gaza Confli ...
heart comment 0
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Intensifies: Detainee Deaths, Military Operations, and Systemic Crises

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Intensifies: Detainee Deaths, Military Operations, and Systemic Crises
Palestinian Authority Resists Reported Israeli Plan for Gaza Evacuation

By Shivani Chauhan

Palestinian Authority Resists Reported Israeli Plan for Gaza Evacuation
Israeli Supreme Court Quashes Controversial Law in Landmark Ruling

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Supreme Court Quashes Controversial Law in Landmark Ruling
Hamas Retains Operational Command Despite Prolonged Conflict: A Testament of Resilience

By Shivani Chauhan

Hamas Retains Operational Command Despite Prolonged Conflict: A Testament of Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
WHO Unveils New Guidelines for MDR-TB Treatment; Odisha Steps Up Efforts to Eradicate TB
24 seconds
WHO Unveils New Guidelines for MDR-TB Treatment; Odisha Steps Up Efforts to Eradicate TB
Global Leaders Echo Unity and Peace in New Year's Messages
40 seconds
Global Leaders Echo Unity and Peace in New Year's Messages
ITV Spotlights Growing Demand for Food Banks Amid Rising Cost of Living
2 mins
ITV Spotlights Growing Demand for Food Banks Amid Rising Cost of Living
2024: The Year of Elections and Global Repercussions
2 mins
2024: The Year of Elections and Global Repercussions
Patrik Allvin Reveals Development Timelines for Canucks Prospects
3 mins
Patrik Allvin Reveals Development Timelines for Canucks Prospects
Texas Governor Transports Migrants to Sanctuary Cities: A Game-Changing Move
3 mins
Texas Governor Transports Migrants to Sanctuary Cities: A Game-Changing Move
Texas Governor's Controversial Strategy Sends 85,000 Migrants to Sanctuary Cities
3 mins
Texas Governor's Controversial Strategy Sends 85,000 Migrants to Sanctuary Cities
UK Scientists Discover Potential Breakthrough in Q Fever Treatment
3 mins
UK Scientists Discover Potential Breakthrough in Q Fever Treatment
Unraveling the Intricacies of Stroke: From Impact to Rehabilitation
4 mins
Unraveling the Intricacies of Stroke: From Impact to Rehabilitation
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
16 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
17 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
36 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
36 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app