Human Rights

Fleeing Gaza: Sri Lankan-Palestinian Families Find Refuge in Sri Lanka

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
In a poignant testament to the human cost of war, two displaced families of Sri Lankan and Palestinian origin have found refuge in Sri Lanka, fleeing from the horrors of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Assisted by the Palestine Ambassador in Sri Lanka, Dr. Zuhair Dar Zaid, these families have escaped the violence that has been their reality since October of the previous year.

Fleeing From the Heart of Conflict

The journey for these families has been anything but easy. Initially without passports, their route to safety was facilitated by the Sri Lankan Embassy, enabling them to escape the conflict-ridden region. Their narrative is one of adversity and resilience, recounting their perilous journey that included taking refuge in a mosque and schools before they could reach Sri Lankan soil.

Surviving the Aftermath

The harsh reality they now face is one of struggle, primarily in terms of income and education for their children, due to language barriers. One family detailed their experiences of having to frequently move to avoid danger, including the heart-wrenching decision to abandon an elderly relative in the process.

An Appeal for Peace

Dr. Zaid expressed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan government for aiding the families’ escape and appealed to the international community for peace in Gaza. He condemned what he described as a genocide that has resulted in an estimated 23,000 deaths. This stark figure is a chilling reminder of the grim situation in Gaza, where families like these are forced to flee their homes and face uncertain futures.

Human Rights International Relations War
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

