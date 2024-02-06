Fear Grips Villages Along Bangladesh-Myanmar Border Amid Ongoing Conflict

On February 6, 2024, a chilling fear was observed gripping the villages along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, particularly in Cox's Bazar and Bandarban. The incessant mortar shelling and gunfire, originating from the Myanmar side, have resulted in a climate of unease and terror, with local residents seeking refuge in the deafening silence that follows each round of firing.

Caught in the Crossfire

Beola Khatun, a resident of the Rahmater Bill area in the Palang Khali union of Ukhia upazila in Cox's Bazar, was seen using her hands to shield her ears from the nerve-racking noise of the nearby firings. A recent visit revealed that these hostilities, especially concentrated in the neighbouring Kumarkhali area of Myanmar, merely half a kilometre away, have been ongoing for the past five days. The local residents, including the elderly Beola Khatun, are unwittingly caught in the middle of this conflict that mirrors a war-like situation.

The Unfolding Crisis

This conflict is a result of the escalating tension between the Burmese junta’s border police force and Arakan Army rebels along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. The situation has led to several casualties, an abrupt cessation of bilateral trade, and increasing numbers of refugees attempting to cross into Bangladesh. The conflict has also resulted in over one hundred Myanmar Border Guard Police personnel illegally crossing the border into Bangladesh, leading to a significant increase in security concerns for the region.

Impact on the Local Community

The local communities are paying a heavy price. Schools have been closed as a safety precaution, and the influx of refugees has placed additional economic burdens on Bangladesh. The situation calls for increased border surveillance, diplomatic pressure on Myanmar, and potentially, the formation of a joint coordination cell to monitor the situation. While measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the affected population, the situation remains tense, with the long shadows of war casting a pall over the bordering area.