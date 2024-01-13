en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

European Nations Discuss New Red Sea Naval Operation to Counter Houthi Threat

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
European Nations Discuss New Red Sea Naval Operation to Counter Houthi Threat

In an unprecedented move, European nations are reportedly convening to discuss launching a new naval operation in the Red Sea, a strategic waterway that has been the stage for an escalating conflict involving the Houthi rebels. These Yemeni insurgents have been associated with a humanitarian crisis and significant geopolitical instability in the region.

Addressing Threats in the Red Sea

The proposed maritime mission is aimed at countering the threats posed by the Houthis, who have been known to target shipping lanes and disrupt marine traffic. These activities pose a significant risk to international trade and energy supplies, both of which heavily rely on the safe passage of vessels through these waters. The discussion among European countries symbolizes a collective effort to address these security challenges in the Red Sea.

Role of European Nations

Several European countries, including Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands, are expected to play pivotal roles in this operation. The stance of these nations towards the military action against the Iran-backed Houthi militia is crucial in shaping the nature of the operation. The European Union (EU) is considering setting up a parallel naval coalition in the Red Sea, which could significantly enhance their contribution to upholding the freedom of navigation in these waters.

Scope and Considerations

Details of the potential operation, such as the scope, participating nations, and rules of engagement, will be vital points of deliberation. The proposal suggests the establishment of a new EU naval operation covering a broader area from the Red Sea to the Gulf, including at least three anti-air destroyers or frigates with multi-mission capabilities for at least one year. Naval experts warn of potential Houthi retaliation using suicide drone boats or mines, which could add complexity to the situation. Plans for the naval mission could be finalized by January 22, with a possible launch of the naval mission by the end of February.

As European nations continue to navigate the rough waters of this complex geopolitical situation, the proposed naval mission signifies the importance of collective action and international cooperation in maintaining regional stability and ensuring the safe flow of commerce and energy.

0
Europe War Yemen
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
58 mins ago
Poland's New PM Donald Tusk Faces Protests and Political Dissent
In a dramatic turn of events, Poland’s recently elected Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, is confronted with significant political challenges as his pro-European Union stance sparks widespread protests. The demonstrations, which saw participation from approximately 300,000 people, were a reaction to Tusk’s measures to gain control over state media and the arrests of two senior members
Poland's New PM Donald Tusk Faces Protests and Political Dissent
Douglas Loewe's Barcelona Penthouse: A Renovation Story
2 hours ago
Douglas Loewe's Barcelona Penthouse: A Renovation Story
Illegal Migrants in Minivan Crash: A Glimpse into Human Trafficking
2 hours ago
Illegal Migrants in Minivan Crash: A Glimpse into Human Trafficking
Europe's First 'Skin-On' Vegan Wings: A Culinary Revolution
1 hour ago
Europe's First 'Skin-On' Vegan Wings: A Culinary Revolution
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: End of an Era, Dawn of a New Reign
1 hour ago
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: End of an Era, Dawn of a New Reign
Türkiye Set to Become Third-Largest in European Natural Gas Storage Capacity
2 hours ago
Türkiye Set to Become Third-Largest in European Natural Gas Storage Capacity
Latest Headlines
World News
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
34 seconds
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
36 seconds
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
40 seconds
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
2 mins
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
2 mins
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
4 mins
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
4 mins
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
8 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
11 mins
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
15 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
27 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app