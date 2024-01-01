Escalation in Violence: Belgorod Attack Spurs Retaliatory Strikes

In an unfolding narrative of violence and retaliation, the city of Belgorod in Russia bore witness to a severe attack resulting in the tragic loss of 14 lives, including those of two innocent children. With over 100 individuals wounded and substantial damage inflicted upon 22 residential buildings, numerous vehicles, and shopping centers, the event has been deemed the most detrimental since the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Retaliatory Measures

In response to the shocking assault on Belgorod, Russian forces retaliated with a series of rocket attacks on Kharkiv, a city in Ukraine. The assault inflicted significant damage on civilian infrastructure, including the well-known Kharkiv Palace Hotel, and resulted in a minimum of 19 injuries. These attacks are seen as a grim reminder of Ukraine’s military intelligence’s previous warning – a retaliation in case of a Russian assault on Ukrainian power stations.

The Aftermath

The aftermath of the recent attacks was a large-scale assault involving various types of Russian missiles, which led to a distressing death toll of 39. Ukraine maintained that the attacks in Belgorod transpired due to falling fragments from Russian air defenses, a claim that has yet to be verified.

UN Security Council Meeting

Meanwhile, Russia has called for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council. The focus of the meeting is the use of Czech-made ammunition, specifically ‘Vampire’ rockets, in the attacks on Belgorod. The Czech Republic, however, has dismissed these allegations as propaganda. The meeting is set to be held at 21:00 GMT, and the world awaits the outcome with bated breath.

