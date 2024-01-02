en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Escalation in Ukraine-Russia War: Kyiv Under Bombardment

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:58 am EST
Escalation in Ukraine-Russia War: Kyiv Under Bombardment

In a significant escalation of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, has suffered a series of bombardments by the Russian Army. The attacks have ignited multiple fires across the city, severely damaged infrastructure and raised grave concerns about the safety of the civilian populace.

Unprecedented Attacks and Civilian Casualties

As per reports, Russia launched 90 Shahed-type drones, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old boy and severely injuring seven others in the city of Odesa. The aerial strikes have also caused significant damage to a museum and university buildings in Lviv. In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 49, with more bodies being discovered from underneath the rubble of destroyed buildings. The situation in the Russian border city of Belgorod is equally grim, with shelling resulting in casualties, including three children.

Russian President Putin’s Stance

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has vowed to continue missile strikes on Ukrainian cities in retaliation for an attack on the Russian city of Belgorod. Putin rejected accusations of targeting civilian infrastructure and claimed that the war is leaning in Russia’s favor. He promised to punish the Ukrainian missile strikes on Belgorod, which resulted in 25 deaths and 109 wounded. Despite this promise, cities like Odesa, Lviv, Donetsk, and Shebekino continue to report casualties from shelling and drone attacks.

Ukrainian Response and International Reaction

Ukraine’s air force has been successful in downing 87 out of 90 drones launched by Russia on New Year’s Eve. However, the death toll in Kyiv from recent Russian air strikes has risen to 28, leading Ukraine to declare a day of mourning for the victims. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted Russia’s casualty figures in Ukraine and expressed frustration with Kyiv’s Western allies for losing a sense of urgency. The international community has been closely monitoring the situation, with the latest attacks marking a further escalation of hostilities that have been ongoing since the conflict began.

The situation in Kyiv and the larger Ukraine remains tense, with the potential for further escalation as diplomatic efforts continue to seek a resolution to the war.

0
Russia Ukraine War
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Putin Announces Robust 3.5% GDP Growth for Russia Amid Western Sanctions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Russia to Counter Foreign Cultural Expansion as it Assumes CIS Presidency

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Missile Strike Targets Donetsk: A Devastating Blow to Civilian Infrastructure

By Rizwan Shah

Russian Airstrikes in Ukraine Escalate Tensions, Ignite International Concern

By BNN Correspondents

Putin Vows to Escalate Strikes on Ukraine Following Belgorod Attack ...
@Russia · 28 mins
Putin Vows to Escalate Strikes on Ukraine Following Belgorod Attack ...
heart comment 0
Putin Vows to Escalate Strikes on Ukraine Following Belgorod Attack

By BNN Correspondents

Putin Vows to Escalate Strikes on Ukraine Following Belgorod Attack
Russian Natural Gas Production Rises 6.4% in November Amid Efforts to Boost Global Energy Presence

By BNN Correspondents

Russian Natural Gas Production Rises 6.4% in November Amid Efforts to Boost Global Energy Presence
Nationwide Air Alert in Ukraine Amid Threat of Russian Missile Attacks

By BNN Correspondents

Nationwide Air Alert in Ukraine Amid Threat of Russian Missile Attacks
Escalating Conflict: Russia-Ukraine Tensions Reach New Heights

By BNN Correspondents

Escalating Conflict: Russia-Ukraine Tensions Reach New Heights
Latest Headlines
World News
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
1 min
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
2 mins
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
2 mins
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
Preventive Health Screenings: A Necessity for Women Over 30
3 mins
Preventive Health Screenings: A Necessity for Women Over 30
NA-127: Returning Officer Advises Objector to Take Bilawal Bhutto Nomination Objection to ECP
3 mins
NA-127: Returning Officer Advises Objector to Take Bilawal Bhutto Nomination Objection to ECP
Celebrating the Multifaceted Health Benefits of Walnuts
4 mins
Celebrating the Multifaceted Health Benefits of Walnuts
Leones' Fiery Return to LBPRC Playoffs: A Semifinal Clash Against Consistent Carolina
4 mins
Leones' Fiery Return to LBPRC Playoffs: A Semifinal Clash Against Consistent Carolina
Healthcare Decisions: Reconsidering the Age for Colonoscopies Amid Rising Costs and Insurance Challenges
6 mins
Healthcare Decisions: Reconsidering the Age for Colonoscopies Amid Rising Costs and Insurance Challenges
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
18 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app