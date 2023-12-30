en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Escalation in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:13 pm EST
Escalation in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza

The Israeli military recently reported the deaths of two of its soldiers and critical injuries to five others in the contentious Gaza Strip. This grim development marks a notable intensification in the already strained relations between Israel and the Palestinian territories. While the military statement withheld details regarding the circumstances of the casualties, it has heightened the alertness of the international community, which perpetually monitors such incidents for signs of a broader conflict escalation.

Intensifying Violence in the Gaza Strip

Israeli tanks are pushing deeper into districts in central and southern Gaza, with heavy air and artillery fire bombarding the Hamas-run enclave. Concurrently, the United States greenlit a $147.5 million sale of artillery munitions and related equipment to Israel. The Ministry of Health in Gaza reports that between 28 and 29 December, 187 Palestinians were killed and another 312 injured. The Israeli military announced the death of an additional soldier in Gaza, bringing the total death toll of soldiers to 166.

Humanitarian Crisis and International Response

Amid this escalation, the UN Secretary General has expressed grave concern about the conflict and called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. The influx of internally displaced persons in Rafah has worsened overcrowding and strained resources, intensifying the spread of diseases. The World Health Organization reports cases of respiratory infections, diarrhea, lice, scabies, chickenpox, skin rash, and other health issues. A shipment of 600,000 vaccines was delivered to the Gaza Strip, and aid through the Kerem Shalom and Rafah crossings resumed. Despite this, Israeli forces reportedly fired at an aid convoy, resulting in several deadly incidents in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Widening Scope of Conflict

Furthermore, Israeli forces have carried out strikes in Lebanon and Syria after rockets targeted Israel’s north. Protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to take place across Israel following these events. The Israeli army reported that fighter jets attacked Hezbollah infrastructure and terrorist units in Lebanon, and unidentified jets hit buildings and trucks used by Iran-aligned militia groups in the Syrian town of Albukamal. The number of Israeli civilians and soldiers killed since October 7 has reached 1,300, with at least 130 hostages held in Gaza.

0
Military War
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

US Navy's Strategic Edge: Triton Drones and StormBreaker Smart Weapon

By Salman Khan

Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Russian Paratroopers Conclude Intensive Combat Training: A Display of Military Readiness

By BNN Correspondents

IDF Strikes Residential Building: Ongoing Conflict Intensifies Amid Rising Casualties

By BNN Correspondents

Faith Amidst Fire: Israeli Servicemen Pray Before Combat ...
@Israel · 25 mins
Faith Amidst Fire: Israeli Servicemen Pray Before Combat ...
heart comment 0
AI: The New Frontline in Modern Warfare

By Aqsa Younas Rana

AI: The New Frontline in Modern Warfare
Turkey Successfully Test-Fires Domestically Produced AKYA Torpedo

By Safak Costu

Turkey Successfully Test-Fires Domestically Produced AKYA Torpedo
SpaceX Launches Secretive X-37B Space Drone Using Falcon Heavy

By Mazhar Abbas

SpaceX Launches Secretive X-37B Space Drone Using Falcon Heavy
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Sweeping Reshuffle

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Expels Nine Military Officials in Sweeping Reshuffle
Latest Headlines
World News
Wrestler Bajrang Punia Appeals for Resumption of Sport Activities Amidst WFI Crisis
2 mins
Wrestler Bajrang Punia Appeals for Resumption of Sport Activities Amidst WFI Crisis
Dallas Throws Hat in the Ring for 2026 World Cup Final
5 mins
Dallas Throws Hat in the Ring for 2026 World Cup Final
Maine Bars Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot Amid Controversy
8 mins
Maine Bars Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot Amid Controversy
Potential Power Shift in the Senate as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Declines Re-election
10 mins
Potential Power Shift in the Senate as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Declines Re-election
Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?
10 mins
Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?
Somali Football Federation Postpones Regional Tournament Amid Technical Snags
12 mins
Somali Football Federation Postpones Regional Tournament Amid Technical Snags
Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative
12 mins
Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative
Channel Islands' Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved
12 mins
Channel Islands' Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved
Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border: A Growing Frustration for Americans
13 mins
Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border: A Growing Frustration for Americans
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
3 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
4 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
4 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
4 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
4 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns
5 hours
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app