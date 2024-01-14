Escalation in Israel-Hamas Conflict: Intense Hostilities in Gaza Strip and Red Sea

The Israel-Hamas conflict has entered a critical phase with intensifying hostilities in the Gaza Strip and the Red Sea. On December 24, 2023, the Israeli forces plunged deeper into the Gaza Strip, with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu declaring the operation would persevere until a 'total victory' over Hamas is secured.

Escalation of Conflict

Israeli military operations are escalating in southern Gaza amidst a significant rise in casualties. The Israeli military intercepted four drones over the Red Sea and acknowledged the 'very high price' of the conflict, following the loss of 15 soldiers over a single weekend. A distressing strike in the Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza has led to a minimum of 60 Palestinian casualties, with the death toll expected to surge. Moreover, in the northern Gaza Strip, the bodies of five Israeli hostages, including three soldiers and two civilians, were retrieved from a Hamas tunnel network; however, the specifics of their deaths remain undetermined.

International Reactions

Notably, Spain has declined to join a U.S.-led coalition aimed at shielding Red Sea shipping from Houthi rebel attacks. The Houthi rebels rationalize their actions as support for the Palestinians amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict. Concurrently, protests have erupted in Morocco, demanding the severance of diplomatic ties with Israel. French President Emmanuel Macron has also raised concerns about the predicament of a Catholic parish in war-torn Gaza.

Humanitarian Crisis

The escalating conflict has resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis. A persisting dire shortage of water, food, fuel, and medicine is aggravating the situation for civilians. An estimated 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced, leading the World Health Organization to warn about the risk of famine. The war has also taken a heavy toll on the Israeli military, with 156 soldiers killed in Gaza, exacerbating fears of regional escalation.