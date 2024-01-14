Escalation in Gaza: Netanyahu Pledges to Intensify Military Operations

In a recent visit to the embattled Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his resolve to escalate military operations within the region. The Prime Minister's assertion comes amid a deepening conflict that has seen a staggering death toll and widespread suffering. According to a Likud party statement, Netanyahu declared that the conflict would not only continue but also escalate in the forthcoming days.

Mounting Death Toll

As reported by the Health Ministry in Gaza, controlled by Hamas, the ongoing war with Israel has led to severe casualties. The conflict, which broke out on October 7, following deadly attacks by Hamas on southern Israel, has seen at least 20,674 Palestinians killed and 54,536 injured. The majority of the victims are reported to be women and children, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation in the region.

Netanyahu's Pledge

Netanyahu, during his visit to Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip, pledged to stay the course of the war despite the mounting death toll. His statements underscore the precarious condition of civilians in the region as the fighting intensifies. Amid this situation, international appeals for peace have grown louder. Pope Francis, in his Christmas address, called for an end to the military operations and focused on the plight of Palestinians as well as Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Bleak Future

As Israel declares its intent to intensify military operations against Hamas in Gaza, the outlook for civilians trapped in the conflict looks disheartening. The war has not only resulted in a significant number of casualties but also increased tensions across the Middle East. In addition to the human suffering, the conflict is expected to incur an additional cost of at least $14bn in the 2024 budget, further complicating the situation.