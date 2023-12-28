en English
Human Rights

Escalating Violence in Khan Yunis: Israeli Strikes Impact Palestinian Civilians

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:30 am EST
In a fresh surge of violence, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have intensified their military operations in the central region of Khan Yunis, a southern part of the Gaza Strip. These strikes have led to a rise in Palestinian civilian casualties and significant damage to civilian infrastructure. This turn of events is an escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian armed factions, with both parties engaging in retaliatory exchanges of fire.

Israeli Offensive and its Ramifications

The IDF’s recent military operations in Khan Yunis have resulted in the deaths of over 21,000 Palestinians and injuries to more than 54,900, according to reports. This includes a large proportion of women and children, adding to the dire humanitarian situation in the area. A significant part of the IDF’s offensive has been the destruction of an underground tunnel near Rantisi Hospital in northern Gaza, further exacerbating the health crisis in the region.

These military actions have caused thousands of Palestinians to flee their homes, seeking refuge in safer areas like Deir al Balah. Israel’s campaign is aimed at dismantling Hamas, the Palestinian faction it holds responsible for an attack into southern Israel on October 7. The IDF has also threatened greater military action against Lebanon’s Hezbollah in the wake of this attack.

International Response and Humanitarian Concerns

The international community, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations, has voiced concerns over the escalating violence. The WHO has called for urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing the Gaza population. The UN’s human rights office has reported a deteriorating human rights situation in the West Bank, with 300 Palestinian deaths verified, most of which occurred during confrontations with Israeli troops.

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to work toward a sustainable cease-fire with the help of regional and international partners. However, tensions between Israel and other nations like Turkey have escalated, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan likening Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.

The Toll on Civilian Lives and Infrastructure

The IDF offensive has left vast parts of Gaza in ruins, with over 20,000 Palestinians killed and around 85% of the 2.3 million population displaced from their homes. Israeli airstrikes and artillery have caused mass devastation in built-up areas, with hospitals receiving the bodies of those killed, including children and women. This has led to another wave of displacement, with thousands fleeing their homes due to intense bombardment.

The high civilian death toll is attributed to Hamas, which positions fighters, tunnels, and rocket launchers in dense residential areas, according to Israeli claims. Amidst this, the Israeli military has sustained 167 soldier casualties in the ground offensive, further fueling the cycle of violence and retaliation that characterizes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Human Rights War
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

