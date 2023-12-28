en English
Palestine

Escalating Violence in Gaza: Israeli Air Strikes Claim Lives in Maghazi Refugee Camp

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:58 am EST
Israeli air strikes have claimed at least 60 lives in the Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The densely populated camp has experienced a sharp increase in casualties as residential areas were targeted. This tragic loss of life is indicative of the escalating violence in the region that is raising international concerns.

Heightened Tensions in the Region

Israeli forces have launched heavy bombings in central and southern Gaza, including the Bureij refugee camp and cities of Khan Younis and Rafah. With over 21,100 Palestinians killed, including nearly 200 in the last 24 hours, the situation is dire. Despite international pressure for a cease-fire, including from the U.S., Israel’s siege continues, leading to a quarter of Gaza’s population facing starvation.

Israeli forces have intensified attacks in the Gaza Strip, with the death toll exceeding 21,000 in 11 weeks of war. The expanded operations and continued air strikes pose a severe threat to Gaza’s population, leading to shortages of essential resources like food, water, fuel, and medicine for the 1.9 million displaced Gazans.

Collateral Damage in Maghazi Refugee Camp

An Israeli airstrike targeted three houses in the densely populated Al-Maghazi refugee camp, leading to at least 70 lives lost. The high number of casualties, including children, has intensified the crisis. Moreover, the conflict has also affected Israeli soldiers, with more than a dozen casualties reported since Friday.

The Israeli airstrike on the Maghazi refugee camp has resulted in extensive damage, with an IDF military official deeming it a mistake. The Palestinian health ministry reported 70 people killed, and the death toll is expected to rise. The Israeli army is reviewing the incident, while Hamas has termed the airstrike a ‘horrific massacre’ and a ‘new war crime.’

Global Response to the Crisis

The international community is grappling with the crisis, with Egypt presenting a new proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Humanitarian organizations are likely to provide aid and assess the damage. With the escalating violence, there are concerns about a broader regional conflict. The ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian groups periodically intensifies, leading to civilian casualties and heightened geopolitical tensions.

