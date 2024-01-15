en English
en English
International Affairs

Escalating Tensions: New Strikes Hit Yemen’s Hodeida Province Amid U.S. Warnings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:09 pm EST
Escalating Tensions: New Strikes Hit Yemen’s Hodeida Province Amid U.S. Warnings

Yemen’s Hodeida province, a critical port city in the ongoing Yemeni conflict, has been hit by a fresh round of strikes, reports local media. These attacks come hot on the heels of U.S. President Biden’s warnings of further strikes on the Houthi rebels. This development underscores the escalating tensions in the region, with the United States adopting a more assertive stance against the Houthis. This intensifies the conflict that has been simmering since 2014, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis with millions of Yemenis displaced and in desperate need of aid.

Conflict in Hodeida: A Tale of Power and Resistance

The recent strikes in Hodeida follow a reported anti-ship cruise missile attack by Houthi rebels on an American destroyer in the Red Sea, which was intercepted by a U.S. fighter jet. This marks the first U.S.-acknowledged targeting by the Houthis since America and allied nations began striking the rebels after weeks of assaults on shipping routes in the Red Sea. The missile was reportedly launched from Hodeida, a city long held by the Houthis.

Accusations and Denials: The US and Houthi Rebels

The Houthi rebels claimed that fresh strikes hit Hodeida, an assertion the United States denies. The rebels insist their attacks are a show of solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. However, a US defense official categorically denied any US or coalition strike on the day the Houthis claimed the attack took place.

The Continual Tug of War: The Future of Yemen

The Houthi rebels reported a new strike on the Jadaa mountain in Al-Lahayah district in the Red Sea province of Hodeida. Despite the continuous denial from the US, the rebels maintain that US and British fighter jets and surveillance drones are still present in the Hodeida region. As the conflict intensifies, the international community’s calls for a ceasefire and a political resolution seem to be falling on deaf ears. The situation remains uncertain, with the future of Yemen hanging in the balance.

International Affairs War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

