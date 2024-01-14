Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict: No Immediate End in Sight

The escalating Israel-Hamas conflict is expected to persist for several months, as per Israel's army chief, Herzi Halevi. The ongoing skirmish has seen the loss of over 100 Palestinian lives since Christmas Eve, as reported by the United Nations. The situation in Gaza grows increasingly dire as the conflict shows no signs of immediate resolution.

Netanyahu Rejects Comparison to Hitler

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, categorically rejected comparisons made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan between himself and Adolf Hitler. Erdogan critiqued Germany's silence on the issue, suggesting it to be linked to the country's historical guilt over Nazi atrocities. Despite Erdogan's criticism, Germany upholds its support for Israel, advocating for better protection of civilians in Gaza.

Accusations Fly Amid Rising Tensions

Netanyahu reproached Erdogan for his treatment of the Kurds and journalists in Turkey, suggesting the Turkish president is not in a position to lecture Israel on morality. A recent Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, resulted in 20 deaths and multiple injuries. The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed casualties due to the bombing of a residential building, highlighting the grim reality of the conflict.

The Cost of War: Losses and Accusations

The Gaza Health Ministry reported a total of 21,110 Palestinian deaths since the conflict's onset on October 7, with 55,243 injuries. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas accused the US of enabling the Israeli offensive by using its veto power to block international efforts to end the war. Abbas expressed hope for Gaza to become part of a future Palestinian state, suggesting the potential for broader regional implications of the conflict. An Israeli strike has claimed the lives of a Hezbollah fighter and two relatives in Lebanon, amplifying the regional tension.