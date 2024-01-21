Escalating HTS Operations in Aleppo and Idlib: A Tale of Conflict and Uncertainty

The western Aleppo countryside, a frontline of the 46th Regiment, has become a site of tragedy. It was here that a regime soldier met his end due to artillery shelling by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). This incident was not isolated as the unrest continues to grip the region. Simultaneously, HTS lost a member from Ma'ara Harma Town in the Idlib countryside during an infiltration operation on the Ruwaiha frontline.

Escalating Tensions in the 'De-escalation Zone'

Since the onset of 2024, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has registered a total of 28 operations in the so-called 'de-escalation zone'. These operations range from attacks and sniper gunfire to bombardments. The death toll has reached 30, a figure that includes both combatants and civilians. Injuries have also been reported, with more than seven combatants and 30 civilians, including two children, affected by the escalating violence.

HTS Commanders Detained

In a related development, HTS commanders in both Aleppo and Idlib provinces have been arrested on charges of alleged spying. Post-arrest, the commanders have been detained by HTS, their fate hanging in uncertainty. This development adds another layer to the complex dynamics of the ongoing unrest.

The Human Cost of Conflict

The numbers tell a story of human loss and suffering. Each operation, each act of violence, has a far-reaching impact, affecting not just the immediate victims but also the communities they belong to. The conflict in Aleppo and Idlib is not just about territory or power, it's about the people caught in the crossfire, their lives forever altered by the circumstances.