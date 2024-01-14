Escalating Conflict: Hamas and Israel Intensify Hostilities

On October 7, 2023, the terrorist group Hamas launched attacks against Israel, triggering clashes in the Middle East. According to Hamas, the conflict in Gaza has so far claimed 20,674 lives. Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed to continue the war to the end.

Testimonies from Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported heartrending testimonies from victims and medical personnel in the Gaza Strip, where a child and a nurse lost their families in bombings. The Gaza Health Ministry claimed that 70 people died in a bombing on December 24, although the figure has not been independently verified.

Hamas and Hezbollah Intensify Attacks

The Israeli military has linked the Indonesian Hospital in Yabalia to Hamas terrorist activities, after finding a vehicle with RPG remnants and blood inside. In addition, Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah have intensified confrontations, with Hezbollah carrying out several attacks and Israel responding with bombings in southern Lebanon.

Rejection of Egyptian Peace Plan

Hamas and Islamic Jihad have rejected an Egyptian peace plan that sought a permanent ceasefire and the surrender of power in Gaza by these groups. Netanyahu visited the north of the Gaza Strip and assured that the war will continue until the end, implicitly rejecting a two-week ceasefire proposal by Egypt.