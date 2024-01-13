Echoes of Uncertainty: Unexplained Explosions Rock Yemen’s Capital

Just another day in Yemen, yet marked by a stark anomaly. A series of explosion sounds echoing through the northern part of the capital city, Sana’a. Local media outlets were abuzz with reports, each carrying slight differences about the precise location of the incident. Among the claims, a prominent one pointed to the vicinity of Sana’a International Airport as the epicentre of the turmoil.

The Unseen Enemy

The exact nature and cause of these explosions remain shrouded in mystery. The scarred landscape of Sana’a, a city battered by the ongoing Yemeni civil war, is no stranger to such instances of violence and unrest. Yet, each new occurrence fuels the uneasy anticipation of the next. The immediate aftermath of the incident saw no concrete details about potential casualties or damage inflicted.

The Sound of Silence

The authorities and emergency services were expected to respond, but their silence in the hours following the incident added to the unsettling atmosphere. The international community, along with humanitarian organizations, held their collective breath, their concern for the safety and security of civilians in the region amplified by this latest outburst of violence.

Unravelling the Narrative

As the dust settled, a clearer narrative began to emerge. The explosions were allegedly a result of US air raids, targeting the Al-Dailami base. These attacks reportedly resulted in five deaths and six injuries, with a total of 73 attacks carried out in several Yemeni cities. The government of Syria condemned the air raids, branding them as acts of aggression and threats to regional security and stability.

The attacks were also attributed to United States and England, with the target being the Yemeni Ansarullah forces. This incident has allegedly been a response to the operations of the Yemeni army in the Red Sea, including targeting training sites, airbases, and drone maintenance facilities belonging to Yemeni Ansarullah. In the aftermath of the missile attack, Palestinian groups released a statement of support for the people of Yemen, firmly condemning the attack.