en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Terrorism

Echoes of Uncertainty: Unexplained Explosions Rock Yemen’s Capital

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
Echoes of Uncertainty: Unexplained Explosions Rock Yemen’s Capital

Just another day in Yemen, yet marked by a stark anomaly. A series of explosion sounds echoing through the northern part of the capital city, Sana’a. Local media outlets were abuzz with reports, each carrying slight differences about the precise location of the incident. Among the claims, a prominent one pointed to the vicinity of Sana’a International Airport as the epicentre of the turmoil.

The Unseen Enemy

The exact nature and cause of these explosions remain shrouded in mystery. The scarred landscape of Sana’a, a city battered by the ongoing Yemeni civil war, is no stranger to such instances of violence and unrest. Yet, each new occurrence fuels the uneasy anticipation of the next. The immediate aftermath of the incident saw no concrete details about potential casualties or damage inflicted.

The Sound of Silence

The authorities and emergency services were expected to respond, but their silence in the hours following the incident added to the unsettling atmosphere. The international community, along with humanitarian organizations, held their collective breath, their concern for the safety and security of civilians in the region amplified by this latest outburst of violence.

Unravelling the Narrative

As the dust settled, a clearer narrative began to emerge. The explosions were allegedly a result of US air raids, targeting the Al-Dailami base. These attacks reportedly resulted in five deaths and six injuries, with a total of 73 attacks carried out in several Yemeni cities. The government of Syria condemned the air raids, branding them as acts of aggression and threats to regional security and stability.

The attacks were also attributed to United States and England, with the target being the Yemeni Ansarullah forces. This incident has allegedly been a response to the operations of the Yemeni army in the Red Sea, including targeting training sites, airbases, and drone maintenance facilities belonging to Yemeni Ansarullah. In the aftermath of the missile attack, Palestinian groups released a statement of support for the people of Yemen, firmly condemning the attack.

0
Terrorism War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Terrorism

See more
3 hours ago
Pakistan Honors Martyred Soldiers, Reaffirms Commitment to Eradicating Terrorism
On January 10, 2024, Pakistan mourned the loss of two brave soldiers, Sepoy Muhammad Afzal Shaheed and Sepoy Ibrar Hussain Shaheed, who were martyred in a firefight with terrorists in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The soldiers’ ultimate sacrifice was solemnly honored in their respective native towns, with full military ceremonies marking their burials. Brave Hearts
Pakistan Honors Martyred Soldiers, Reaffirms Commitment to Eradicating Terrorism
CTD Nabs Punjab's Most Wanted Car Lifter in Karachi; Foils Terrorist Plot
4 hours ago
CTD Nabs Punjab's Most Wanted Car Lifter in Karachi; Foils Terrorist Plot
Houthis Possibly Redesignated as Terrorist Organization: Implications and Responses
5 hours ago
Houthis Possibly Redesignated as Terrorist Organization: Implications and Responses
Convicted Leaders of Birmingham Terror Cell Up for Parole
3 hours ago
Convicted Leaders of Birmingham Terror Cell Up for Parole
Supreme Court Criticizes Delhi Government Over Delayed Remission Pleas Decision
4 hours ago
Supreme Court Criticizes Delhi Government Over Delayed Remission Pleas Decision
CIA Establishes Task Force to Track Senior Hamas Leaders, Hostages
4 hours ago
CIA Establishes Task Force to Track Senior Hamas Leaders, Hostages
Latest Headlines
World News
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
1 min
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford: An Intimate Glimpse into Their Wedding
4 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford: An Intimate Glimpse into Their Wedding
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
5 mins
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
5 mins
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
7 mins
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
9 mins
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
10 mins
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
11 mins
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
Trade Kings Foundation Bolsters Cholera Containment Efforts with Significant Donation
12 mins
Trade Kings Foundation Bolsters Cholera Containment Efforts with Significant Donation
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
15 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
56 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app