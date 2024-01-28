Drone Strike Kills Three U.S. Troops in Jordan: Biden Blames Iran-Backed Militias

On Sunday, a lethal drone strike near the Syrian border in northeast Jordan resulted in the tragic deaths of three U.S. troops, leaving at least 25 others injured. The assault, reportedly carried out by an unmanned aerial drone, was targeted at a base named Tower 22, utilized primarily by U.S. troops advising Jordanian forces. This base houses a diverse group of personnel, including those from engineering, aviation, logistics, and security sectors.

US President Condemns the Attack

President Joe Biden condemned the attack, attributing it to Iranian-backed militias. He vowed to hold those responsible accountable, marking a grim turn in the ongoing hostilities between various groups and American forces across the Middle East. This incident is the first instance of U.S. fatalities in the region since the recent escalation of the Israel-Hamas war.

Identifying the Perpetrators

The U.S. is currently working diligently to determine the specific group behind the attack. However, initial assessments point towards one of several Iranian-backed organizations. This incident is yet another testament to the heightened tensions and volatility in the region, with Syria still embroiled in civil war and Iranian-backed forces operating in both Syria and Iraq.

The Aftermath and Response

In response to previous attacks on its forces in the region, the U.S. has struck targets in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. As the dust settles on this latest attack, it remains to be seen how the U.S. will respond. The commitment of the U.S. to fight against terrorism remains undeterred, as affirmed by President Biden.

Despite the initial report by Jordanian state TV claiming the attack occurred in Syria, U.S. officials confirmed the actual location to be in Jordan. The country, being an ally of the West, continues its efforts to combat threats from drug smugglers and other groups operating in Syria.