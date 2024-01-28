Drone Attack in Jordan Kills Three U.S. Troops; Biden Administration Considers Using Arms Sales as Leverage with Israel

In an alarming development, a drone attack on a base in northeast Jordan, close to the Syria border, resulted in the tragic death of three U.S. troops and injuries to 25 others. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported the attack, which is linked to Iran. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack, marking it as the first deadly assault on U.S. forces in the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas conflict ignited.

Fatal Drone Attack: Three U.S. Troops Killed in Jordan

The drone, packed with explosives, struck a support base known as Tower 22. It is believed to have hit the barracks, causing a significant number of casualties. President Joe Biden expressed his grief over the incident and ensured that the U.S. would hold those responsible to account. The president stated that radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq were behind the attack.

Following the devastating attack, lawmakers have called for immediate action against Iran for backing the militia responsible for the drone strike. The tension in the region escalates as Israel's war on Gaza continues and retaliatory strikes from Iran-backed groups on U.S. military bases increase.

Repercussions and the Biden Administration's Plan of Action

As the administration grapples with the aftermath of the attack, it is reportedly considering a unique approach to influence the Israeli government. The Biden administration is contemplating the use of arms sales to Israel as a form of leverage. This strategy is being considered in an attempt to persuade Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to reduce its military activities in the Gaza Strip.

This approach is a response to longstanding requests from the U.S. for Israel to de-escalate its military operations in the region. Current and former U.S. officials are in discussions about this potential leverage, which could significantly reshape the dynamics of the region.

The Road Ahead: A Complex Situation

The situation remains complex, with the names of the servicemen killed and injured yet to be released. The attack took place in Syria, not inside Jordan, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. Despite other attacks on U.S. bases in the region, there have been no casualties reported by the U.S. army until this incident.

The drone struck the living quarters, which explains the high number of casualties. While U.S. Central Command and President Biden stated the attack was on a base in northeastern Jordan, near the Syrian border, a Jordanian government spokesman noted that the attack targeted the al-Tanf base in Syria. This discrepancy, coupled with the escalating conflict, signals a challenging road ahead for the involved nations.