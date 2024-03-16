Devastating Israeli Shelling in Gaza Kills Over 80, Including Women and Children

More than 80 Palestinians have lost their lives, and dozens, primarily children and women, have been injured in a series of Israeli shelling across Gaza City, Nuseirat camp, and Rafah city. The violence marks one of the deadliest assaults in the ongoing conflict, with local sources reporting extensive damage and casualties following the attacks on residential areas.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Assault on Civilians

According to the Palestinian news agency "Wafa," Israeli forces targeted several houses and buildings, causing catastrophic loss of life and injuries. A significant attack was reported near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, where a 7-storey residential building housing displaced people was shelled, killing 3 citizens and injuring dozens, many of whom are feared to be still trapped under rubble. Similar violence was reported in the Al-Jalaa Street, AL-Tafel neighborhood, and the Al-Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City, with numerous casualties and missing persons reported.

Massacres Across the Gaza Strip

Advertisment

The violence extended beyond Gaza City. In Nuseirat camp, Israeli planes bombed a house belonging to the Tabatibi family, resulting in the deaths of 36 people, most of them women and children, and injuring others. The southern city of Rafah also witnessed tragedy, with Israeli forces shelling an inhabited house in Khirbet al-ADAS, killing 3 citizens and injuring several others. The series of attacks at dawn on Saturday contributed to the death toll of about 80 people, underscoring the severity of the Israeli aggression in the region.

Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

The ongoing Israeli aggression, which began on the seventh of last October, has now resulted in 31,490 deaths and 73,439 injuries, according to the latest statistics. The blockade and continuous shelling have created a dire humanitarian crisis, with thousands of victims still under rubble or stranded on roads, as occupation forces hinder the efforts of ambulance and rescue crews to reach them. This escalation of violence has sparked international outrage and calls for immediate cessation of hostilities and access to humanitarian aid.

The recent spate of violence in the Gaza Strip not only highlights the escalating tensions between Israeli forces and Palestinian residents but also the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. With the international community watching closely, the hope for an end to the violence and a sustainable solution seems more crucial than ever. As the death toll rises and the humanitarian situation worsens, the world awaits decisive action that can bring peace and stability to the region.