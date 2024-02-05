Dershowitz Challenges ICJ Ruling, Cites Reduced Casualties in Gaza

Renowned jurist and Harvard Law School professor emeritus, Alan M. Dershowitz, has fired a salvo against the recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision, which declared Israel a plausible perpetrator of genocide against the Palestinian people. Dershowitz's counter-argument hinges upon a report by The New York Times that outlines a significant reduction in civilian deaths in Gaza, with the daily toll more than halving in the past month and civilian-to-combatant casualties decreasing dramatically.

Israel's Military Actions and Civilian Deaths

In his analysis, Dershowitz argues that Israel's military actions have resulted in fewer deaths compared to other instances of urban warfare. He criticizes the media and critics for overlooking these reductions and imposing a double standard on Israel. He points to the tactics of Hamas, such as using children as human shields, which contribute to civilian casualties.

Claims of Genocide at the ICJ

Dershowitz also challenges the accusations of genocide against Israel at the ICJ, asserting that Israel's efforts to minimize civilian casualties are inconsistent with such claims. He further advocates for the continuation of Israel's military mission to dismantle Hamas' capabilities, arguing this will ultimately save civilian lives.

Ending the Double Standard

The piece concludes with a call to end the double standard applied to Israel, labeling it as a form of international anti-Semitism. Dershowitz's arguments provide a fresh perspective on the ongoing conflict, urging for a more balanced view that acknowledges the complexities of warfare and the significant efforts made by Israel to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza.