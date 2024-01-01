Defeat of Neo-Fascism: Russia’s Pivotal Goal for 2024

In a stirring New Year’s address, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev underscored the defeat of neo-fascism as Russia’s chief objective for 2024. Medvedev lauded the Russian people for their ‘strength of mind, will to victory, and selflessness’ exhibited over the past year and extended his gratitude to the soldiers safeguarding Russia.

Patriotism as a Shield

Medvedev called for resilience, unity, determination, power, and patriotism among Russians. He accused Russia’s adversaries of seeking to resurrect neo-fascism, an ideology he claimed was significantly undermined during World War II. The ongoing conflict with Ukraine, he said, was a manifestation of this narrative. Medvedev charged Ukraine with propagating ultranationalist ideology and persecuting Russian-speaking minorities.

War with Ukraine: A Battle Against Neo-fascism

According to Medvedev, a major Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces concluded in failure, resulting in substantial losses for Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his address, also extolled the Russian soldiers, branding them ‘heroes’ and asserting Russia’s steadfastness in defending national interests and values.

Condemning the ‘Pro-Nazi coalition’

Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy head of Russia’s National Security Council and the Military-Industrial Committee, castigated what he perceives as the glorification of Nazism in Ukraine. He criticized Western backers of Kyiv as a ‘pro-Nazi coalition.’ Medvedev contended that the ousting of the government of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the rejection of neo-Nazi ideology by Ukraine are essential and inescapable objectives of Russia’s military operation.