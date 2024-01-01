en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Defeat of Neo-Fascism: Russia’s Pivotal Goal for 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:34 pm EST
Defeat of Neo-Fascism: Russia’s Pivotal Goal for 2024

In a stirring New Year’s address, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev underscored the defeat of neo-fascism as Russia’s chief objective for 2024. Medvedev lauded the Russian people for their ‘strength of mind, will to victory, and selflessness’ exhibited over the past year and extended his gratitude to the soldiers safeguarding Russia.

Patriotism as a Shield

Medvedev called for resilience, unity, determination, power, and patriotism among Russians. He accused Russia’s adversaries of seeking to resurrect neo-fascism, an ideology he claimed was significantly undermined during World War II. The ongoing conflict with Ukraine, he said, was a manifestation of this narrative. Medvedev charged Ukraine with propagating ultranationalist ideology and persecuting Russian-speaking minorities.

War with Ukraine: A Battle Against Neo-fascism

According to Medvedev, a major Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces concluded in failure, resulting in substantial losses for Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his address, also extolled the Russian soldiers, branding them ‘heroes’ and asserting Russia’s steadfastness in defending national interests and values.

Condemning the ‘Pro-Nazi coalition’

Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy head of Russia’s National Security Council and the Military-Industrial Committee, castigated what he perceives as the glorification of Nazism in Ukraine. He criticized Western backers of Kyiv as a ‘pro-Nazi coalition.’ Medvedev contended that the ousting of the government of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the rejection of neo-Nazi ideology by Ukraine are essential and inescapable objectives of Russia’s military operation.

0
Russia Ukraine War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia

By BNN Correspondents

Deadly New Year: Rocket Strike Hits Donetsk amid Ongoing Ukraine-Russia Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Escalates Ukraine Offensive with Record Drone Attacks on New Year's Day

By BNN Correspondents

Zelenskyy Dismisses Perception of Russian Victory in Ukraine War

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Marred by Russian Missile Strikes in Ukraine ...
@Russia · 2 hours
New Year's Day Marred by Russian Missile Strikes in Ukraine ...
heart comment 0
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates: A New Year of Uncertainty

By BNN Correspondents

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates: A New Year of Uncertainty
Kharkiv Under Severe Bombardment: City’s Resilience Amid Rising Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Kharkiv Under Severe Bombardment: City's Resilience Amid Rising Conflict
Personal Account of Frontline Warfare: Russian Serviceman Recounts Ukraine Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Personal Account of Frontline Warfare: Russian Serviceman Recounts Ukraine Conflict
Putin Announces Intensification of Military Operations in Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Putin Announces Intensification of Military Operations in Ukraine
Latest Headlines
World News
US Lawmakers Divided over Uganda's Anti-Gay Legislation
2 mins
US Lawmakers Divided over Uganda's Anti-Gay Legislation
New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New Beginnings
2 mins
New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New Beginnings
TV Presenter Jonnie Irwin Celebrates New Year Amidst Cancer Battle
4 mins
TV Presenter Jonnie Irwin Celebrates New Year Amidst Cancer Battle
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
7 mins
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
7 mins
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
8 mins
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
8 mins
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
9 mins
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
12 mins
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app