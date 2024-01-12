en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Decoding Houthi Rebels’ Military Strength: Cruise Missiles and Drones Amassed Since 2014 Seizure of Sanaa

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:45 am EST
Decoding Houthi Rebels’ Military Strength: Cruise Missiles and Drones Amassed Since 2014 Seizure of Sanaa

In a significant geopolitical development, Yemen’s Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have fortified their military arsenal with advanced weaponry and declared their intent to retaliate against recent strikes by US and British forces. The US and British military action targeted 60 key military locations across northern Yemen, a stronghold of the Houthi rebels, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Striking Back to Safeguard Key Maritime Route

The military action by US and British forces was a response to the Houthis’ escalating attacks in the Red Sea, particularly against vessels linked to Israel. The Red Sea route, a critical artery of international commerce, had been increasingly threatened by these attacks, necessitating a decisive response. The coordinated strikes aimed to neutralize the threat and safeguard this crucial maritime route from further disruptions.

Houthis’ Arsenal of Weapons

Since 2014, the Houthi rebels have significantly strengthened their military capabilities. Their arsenal includes ballistic missiles, notably the Typhoon—equivalent to the Iranian Qadr missile with a considerable range—and the Quds cruise missile, capable of reaching Israel. The Houthis also possess drones such as the Iranian Shahed-136 and the Samad-3, which they have used in attacks on the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. These drones, capable of carrying explosives, are guided by GPS to their targets.

Iran’s Role in the Conflict

While Saudi Arabia and the US have accused Iran of supplying these weapons to the Houthi rebels, Iran has consistently denied these allegations. However, the presence of Iranian equipment and components in the Houthis’ arsenal suggests a different story. On the other hand, the Houthis maintain that they manufacture their drones domestically, further complicating the narrative.

As the conflict unravels, the international community watches with bated breath. The escalation of hostilities and the potential for retaliation from the Houthis pose far-reaching implications, not just for the immediate parties involved, but for global commerce and geopolitical stability. The ripple effects of this conflict are likely to be felt far and wide, as the world navigates the turbulent waters of the Red Sea conflict.

0
Conflict & Defence War Yemen
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
36 seconds ago
Multinational Operation Counters Houthi Threats in Red Sea
In an international show of force against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, the US Central Command has orchestrated a significant operation in the Red Sea. The operation was a multinational effort involving the UK, Australia, Canada, Netherlands, and Bahrain, united in their goal to safeguard international vessels and shipping lanes threatened by the Houthis. This
Multinational Operation Counters Houthi Threats in Red Sea
Escalating Tensions along Finland-Russia Border: A New Challenge for NATO
18 mins ago
Escalating Tensions along Finland-Russia Border: A New Challenge for NATO
UK Commits Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine in Historic Move
21 mins ago
UK Commits Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine in Historic Move
IDF Uncovers Hostage Tunnel in Khan Yunis: A Glimpse into Israel's Security Challenges
11 mins ago
IDF Uncovers Hostage Tunnel in Khan Yunis: A Glimpse into Israel's Security Challenges
Sole Surgical Doctor Najla Abu Jama Tends to the Wounded Amid Gaza Conflict
11 mins ago
Sole Surgical Doctor Najla Abu Jama Tends to the Wounded Amid Gaza Conflict
Sergei Shoigu Calls for Increased Production of High-precision Ammunition: A Move Towards Modernizing Russia’s Military Arsenal
16 mins ago
Sergei Shoigu Calls for Increased Production of High-precision Ammunition: A Move Towards Modernizing Russia’s Military Arsenal
Latest Headlines
World News
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Paves the Way for Development with Key Decisions
2 mins
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Paves the Way for Development with Key Decisions
Odisha Clinches Victory in Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024
3 mins
Odisha Clinches Victory in Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024
2024: Year of Liberation and Reunification for Cyprus?
4 mins
2024: Year of Liberation and Reunification for Cyprus?
Wales Wing Rio Dyer Set for Return in Dragons' Challenge Cup Match Against Zebre
4 mins
Wales Wing Rio Dyer Set for Return in Dragons' Challenge Cup Match Against Zebre
Brisbane Heat Extend Record Unbeaten Run in Big Bash League 2023-24
4 mins
Brisbane Heat Extend Record Unbeaten Run in Big Bash League 2023-24
Boxer Henry Okoth Turns Focus to Basketball: A Challenge or Opportunity?
4 mins
Boxer Henry Okoth Turns Focus to Basketball: A Challenge or Opportunity?
Nigeria Judo Federation Unveils Packed 2024 Event Calendar
5 mins
Nigeria Judo Federation Unveils Packed 2024 Event Calendar
South African President Lauds Legal Team's Performance at ICJ in Case Against Israel
7 mins
South African President Lauds Legal Team's Performance at ICJ in Case Against Israel
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amid Political Turmoil
7 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amid Political Turmoil
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
1 hour
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app