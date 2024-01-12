Decoding Houthi Rebels’ Military Strength: Cruise Missiles and Drones Amassed Since 2014 Seizure of Sanaa

In a significant geopolitical development, Yemen’s Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have fortified their military arsenal with advanced weaponry and declared their intent to retaliate against recent strikes by US and British forces. The US and British military action targeted 60 key military locations across northern Yemen, a stronghold of the Houthi rebels, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Striking Back to Safeguard Key Maritime Route

The military action by US and British forces was a response to the Houthis’ escalating attacks in the Red Sea, particularly against vessels linked to Israel. The Red Sea route, a critical artery of international commerce, had been increasingly threatened by these attacks, necessitating a decisive response. The coordinated strikes aimed to neutralize the threat and safeguard this crucial maritime route from further disruptions.

Houthis’ Arsenal of Weapons

Since 2014, the Houthi rebels have significantly strengthened their military capabilities. Their arsenal includes ballistic missiles, notably the Typhoon—equivalent to the Iranian Qadr missile with a considerable range—and the Quds cruise missile, capable of reaching Israel. The Houthis also possess drones such as the Iranian Shahed-136 and the Samad-3, which they have used in attacks on the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. These drones, capable of carrying explosives, are guided by GPS to their targets.

Iran’s Role in the Conflict

While Saudi Arabia and the US have accused Iran of supplying these weapons to the Houthi rebels, Iran has consistently denied these allegations. However, the presence of Iranian equipment and components in the Houthis’ arsenal suggests a different story. On the other hand, the Houthis maintain that they manufacture their drones domestically, further complicating the narrative.

As the conflict unravels, the international community watches with bated breath. The escalation of hostilities and the potential for retaliation from the Houthis pose far-reaching implications, not just for the immediate parties involved, but for global commerce and geopolitical stability. The ripple effects of this conflict are likely to be felt far and wide, as the world navigates the turbulent waters of the Red Sea conflict.