en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Debunking Houthi Rebels’ Claim of Downing an F-22 Raptor Amid U.S. Strikes in Yemen

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:54 pm EST
Debunking Houthi Rebels’ Claim of Downing an F-22 Raptor Amid U.S. Strikes in Yemen

In the midst of a U.S. Navy operation that witnessed the launch of Tomahawk missiles at Houthi rebel positions in Yemen, a startling claim emerged from the Houthi militants. They asserted having shot down an F-22 Raptor, a claim that has since been widely discredited due to lack of visual evidence and firm denials from U.S. defense officials.

The Denied Claim and the Reality

The operation, which involved the UK’s Royal Air Force conducting precision strikes with Eurofighter Typhoons, did not include U.S. Air Force F-22s, thus further debunking the Houthi claim. The Houthis, a group backed by Iran and designated as a terrorist organization, have been known for targeting commercial shipping in support of Hamas.

F-22 Raptor: An Unscathed Legacy

The F-22 Raptor, a fifth-generation air superiority fighter, has been in service for nearly two decades without a single incident of being shot down. The U.S. had previously deployed these Raptors to the Middle East as a counteraction to aggressive Russian aircraft behavior. The deployment of the F-22 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to regional stability and is a showcase of its advanced capabilities, including stealth, supercruise, agility, situational awareness, and multirole functions.

The Houthis and the Greater Yemen Conflict

The ongoing conflict in Yemen has been marked by the Houthi rebels’ persistent defiance and escalation. Their bold, albeit unsubstantiated, claim of shooting down a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor amid U.S. strikes mirrors this defiance. Despite the denial by U.S. defense officials, the incident has raised concerns about the escalating capabilities of the Houthi rebels and the potential for further intensification of the conflict in Yemen.

0
United States War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
35 seconds ago
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
Legendary head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick, has confirmed his departure from the team. This decision concludes a remarkable 24-season tenure, distinguished by six Super Bowl victories, and marks a significant shift in the National Football League (NFL). Bill Belichick’s Legacy and Departure from the Patriots Bill Belichick’s time with the Patriots
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
JPMorgan Earnings Reveal Strong Consumer Spending Amid Economic Uncertainty
3 mins ago
JPMorgan Earnings Reveal Strong Consumer Spending Amid Economic Uncertainty
Kyrie Irving Triumphs in Mavericks' Victory over Knicks: A Tale of Two Players
4 mins ago
Kyrie Irving Triumphs in Mavericks' Victory over Knicks: A Tale of Two Players
Winnipeg Lab Examines Billion-Year-Old Asteroid Sample to Unearth Life's Origins
1 min ago
Winnipeg Lab Examines Billion-Year-Old Asteroid Sample to Unearth Life's Origins
Legrand Expands Data Center Solutions Portfolio with ZPE Systems Acquisition
2 mins ago
Legrand Expands Data Center Solutions Portfolio with ZPE Systems Acquisition
Katie Boyd Britt: A Rising Star in Alabama's Political Landscape
2 mins ago
Katie Boyd Britt: A Rising Star in Alabama's Political Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
26 seconds
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
Glasgow Warriors' Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash
27 seconds
Glasgow Warriors' Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
35 seconds
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
Katie Boyd Britt: A Rising Star in Alabama's Political Landscape
2 mins
Katie Boyd Britt: A Rising Star in Alabama's Political Landscape
Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Stir London Mayoral Election
3 mins
Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Stir London Mayoral Election
2024 European Figure Skating Championships: A Battle of Skill and Grace
4 mins
2024 European Figure Skating Championships: A Battle of Skill and Grace
Richard Flint to Step Down from Flutter Entertainment Board in May
4 mins
Richard Flint to Step Down from Flutter Entertainment Board in May
Kyrie Irving Triumphs in Mavericks' Victory over Knicks: A Tale of Two Players
4 mins
Kyrie Irving Triumphs in Mavericks' Victory over Knicks: A Tale of Two Players
Arsenal's Warm-Weather Training Camp in Dubai: A Closer Look
4 mins
Arsenal's Warm-Weather Training Camp in Dubai: A Closer Look
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app