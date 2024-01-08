en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Death Toll of Palestinian Journalists in Gaza Rises Amid Israeli Attacks

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:41 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
Death Toll of Palestinian Journalists in Gaza Rises Amid Israeli Attacks

The death toll of Palestinian journalists in Gaza, as a result of Israeli attacks, has escalated to a staggering 112. This grim milestone underscores the escalating violence in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, which has adversely affected diverse groups, including journalists.

The Perils of Journalism in Conflict Zones

Journalists often find themselves in the line of fire while reporting from conflict zones. The rising fatalities among media personnel shine a spotlight on the inherent risks and the urgent need for robust security measures to ensure their safety. However, the situation in Gaza remains fraught, with the increasing death toll of journalists marking another somber chapter in the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Incidents such as these have consistently triggered alarm within the international community, including press freedom organizations. These bodies have urged for comprehensive investigations and accountability for the violence perpetrated against journalists. The recent deaths of Al Jazeera journalist Hamza Dahdouh and his colleague Mustafa Thuraya have drawn vehement calls for an independent probe from the United Nations and a wave of outrage from press freedom groups.

Denial of Deliberate Targeting

The Israeli military has been quick to deny allegations of consciously targeting journalists. However, entities like the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters without Borders have levied accusations of the same. The United Nations human rights office has also expressed concern and called for thorough independent investigations into the killings to ensure compliance with international law.

In the face of the escalating death toll of Palestinian journalists in Gaza, the situation necessitates urgent action to safeguard the press and reaffirm its crucial role in conflict zones. The call to protect the fourth estate cannot be understated, given the essential service they provide in recording, reporting, and reflecting the realities of war-torn regions.

0
Conflict & Defence International Affairs Palestine War
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
10 mins ago
Ukraine's Military Intelligence Agency Captures Classified Russian Defense Data
In an audacious act of digital warfare, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, the HUR, has successfully exfiltrated approximately 100 gigabytes (GB) of classified data from the Russian Special Technology Center. The data, estimated to be worth around $1.5 billion, includes blueprints, patents, and software related to existing and future projects of the defense company. The St.
Ukraine's Military Intelligence Agency Captures Classified Russian Defense Data
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Naval Ties: Bilateral Talks Held
37 mins ago
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Naval Ties: Bilateral Talks Held
Peshawar Court Shooting Incident: A Look into Security Lapses and Aftermath
46 mins ago
Peshawar Court Shooting Incident: A Look into Security Lapses and Aftermath
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
27 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
28 mins ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
28 mins ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa's Higher Education Minister Nzimande Embroiled in Corruption Scandal
2 mins
South Africa's Higher Education Minister Nzimande Embroiled in Corruption Scandal
Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic: A Dominant Display Marred by Goal Inefficiency
7 mins
Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic: A Dominant Display Marred by Goal Inefficiency
Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson Deny Resignation and Fraud Allegations
9 mins
Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson Deny Resignation and Fraud Allegations
ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary
9 mins
ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
9 mins
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
Golf Season 2024: Chris Kirk Triumphs at Sentry, Sony Open Next
10 mins
Golf Season 2024: Chris Kirk Triumphs at Sentry, Sony Open Next
Travis Kelce's Culinary Connection: A Friendship Forged in Food
11 mins
Travis Kelce's Culinary Connection: A Friendship Forged in Food
Ukraine's Defense Ministry Discloses Over $260 Million in Financial Violations
11 mins
Ukraine's Defense Ministry Discloses Over $260 Million in Financial Violations
Malta's PM Advocates for Greater Sensitivity in EU Legislation
11 mins
Malta's PM Advocates for Greater Sensitivity in EU Legislation
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
27 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
28 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
28 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
45 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
1 hour
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
12 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app