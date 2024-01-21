A deadly shelling incident on Sunday near Donetsk, a city under Russian control in eastern Ukraine, claimed the lives of at least 25 individuals, marking one of the city's worst attacks. This area, a prominent epicenter of the ongoing conflict since 2014, witnessed a surge in tensions between Ukraine and Russian-aligned separatist forces, escalating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Shelling Incident: The Outskirts of Donetsk

At least 25 people were tragically killed and another 20 injured when a busy market on the outskirts of Donetsk, a city under Russian occupation, was shelled. The Russian authorities installed in Donetsk blamed the Ukrainian military for the deadly assault. Emergency services are still on the scene, but Kyiv has remained silent on the event, and independent verification of the claims has yet to be achieved.

Escalating Tensions and Blame Game

The Ukrainian military was accused by the head of the Russian-installed authorities in Donetsk of orchestrating the shelling. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs labeled it a 'terrorist attack'. Amid these intensified accusations, both Moscow and Kyiv have been pointing fingers at each other over escalated airstrikes. Russian President Putin pledged not to let such heinous acts go unpunished.

The Human Toll and International Concerns

The shelling underscores the escalating human toll and worsening humanitarian conditions in the region. The city of Donetsk, with a population of around 600,000, has frequently been targeted by Ukrainian strikes, and this attack represents one of the city's most severe. The international community is increasingly concerned about the conflict in Ukraine, with efforts to negotiate a peaceful resolution facing hurdles due to complex geopolitical interests and deep-rooted hostilities between the parties involved.