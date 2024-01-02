en English
Israel

Day 88: The Unending Israeli Military Campaign in Gaza

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:58 am EST
Day 88: The Unending Israeli Military Campaign in Gaza

As dawn broke on the 88th consecutive day of Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip, the echoes of airstrikes and artillery reverberations have become a grim leitmotif for the citizens of the region. The civilian populace, including women and children, bear the brunt of a conflict increasingly described as a genocide campaign. Overnight and early morning attacks have resulted in the destruction of homes and other structures, with the central areas and northern al-Maghazi refugee camp being particularly hard hit.

Unremitting Conflict and the Human Cost

The relentless Israeli military campaign has seen the use of naval forces targeting central Gaza, while warplanes and drones execute airstrikes throughout the enclave. In the city of Deir al-Balah, located in central Gaza, a particularly devastating airstrike on a residential building resulted in the death of at least 15 civilians. The Nusseirat refugee camp also witnessed a grave incident where a strike on a house led to multiple civilian casualties.

(Read Also: US Scholar Highlights Role of Journalists, Social Media in Gaza Coverage)

Israel’s Position Amid Global Concern

Despite global concern, the Israeli government asserts that its ongoing campaign against Hamas might continue for several months. In a bid to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza and under pressure from the United States, the Israeli military has announced the withdrawal of thousands of soldiers. However, the situation remains volatile, with fierce fighting continuing in regions like Khan Younis as Israel intensifies its efforts to decimate Hamas.

(Read Also: Hamas: Resilience Amid Ruin – A Look into the Gaza Conflict)

The Grim Statistics of War

The cost of the conflict is immense. The Palestinian health authorities report at least 21,978 people killed in the Israeli assault on Gaza, while the Israeli military has lost at least 172 soldiers. The situation is further complicated by reported cross-border battles with Hezbollah, resulting in casualties on both sides. The Israeli government has also reported that 1,139 people were killed in the Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel, among them 695 Israeli civilians, including 36 children.

In the face of this vast human tragedy, the international community watches with increasing concern. With no immediate resolution in sight, the people of the Gaza Strip continue to endure the harsh realities of a conflict in which they are the primary victims.

