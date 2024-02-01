D-Day Veteran Celebrates Century Milestone with Remarkable Historic Gift

On a serene day in Somerset, a century-old hero of World War II, Lieutenant Richard Willis, commemorated his 100th birthday in the confines of Nynehead Court Care Home. The spotlight of this milestone celebration was a 'Top Secret' D-Day chart of Utah Beach landings, a gift from the UK Hydrographic Office, evoking the memory of a day that altered the course of history.

History Echoes in a Gift

Once classified and now a memento, the chart served as a reminder of Lt Willis's pivotal role as the second in command on a landing craft during the Normandy invasion. This was where he encountered the harrowing shrapnel wound, a permanent mark of his wartime experience. The chart's presentation was not only a tribute to his service but also a poignant symbol of his journey from the tumultuous waters of Normandy to the tranquil corners of Somerset.

The Unforgettable Birthday

Graced by family, local dignitaries, and esteemed military personnel, the celebration was a testament to Lt Willis's indomitable spirit. One such dignitary, the Vice-Lieutenant of Somerset, Ted Allen, extended the King's gratitude for Willis's war service, further embellishing the occasion's significance. The presence of Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes, the chief executive of the UK Hydrographic Office, underscored the importance of honoring veterans, especially those like Willis who contributed to the monumental success of the D-Day landings.

A Life Beyond the Navy

While the military service of Lt Willis is an indelible part of his life story, his journey did not halt at the shores of Normandy. Post his naval career, Willis embarked on a different voyage, one that traversed the oceans of the art world. His maritime art, a reflection of his wartime experiences, garnered him recognition as a professional artist. The echoes of his past reflected in every stroke, making him an acclaimed fixture in the art circles. His work, a blend of history and artistry, led him to receive the prestigious Legion d'Honneur from France and the title of the youngest exhibitor ever at the Royal Academy of Arts in 1942.