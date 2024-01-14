Crisis Escalates in Gaza as Migrant Exodus Begins in Mexico

Israeli forces have continued their attacks on the Gaza Strip for 80 consecutive days, leading to an unprecedented loss of life. The conflict escalated in the last 24 hours, with 250 Palestinians killed and 500 more injured. A three-story building in the Maghazi refugee camp was decimated, resulting in at least 106 casualties.

A Dire Humanitarian Crisis

Over half a million people in Gaza are facing starvation due to insufficient food supply. The situation is further compounded by widespread displacement, with nearly 85% of Gaza's total population driven from their homes. The United Nations has highlighted the dire living conditions and the imminent risk of disease outbreaks among the 1.9 million displaced individuals.

Israel's Stance and International Response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify the assault, declaring the conflict a 'long war' that is far from conclusion. Meanwhile, international calls for a ceasefire are mounting. Despite Egypt's proposal for a permanent ceasefire, both Hamas and Islamic Jihad have rejected it. The Pope, in his Christmas message, called for immediate cessation of hostilities.

Impacts Beyond Borders

The conflict's repercussions are felt beyond Gaza's borders. An Israeli airstrike near Damascus, Syria, resulted in the death of Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a senior advisor to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The ongoing war is contributing to regional instability and heightening tensions across the Middle East.

Christmas Exodus in South America

On a different front, southern Mexico saw the departure of a migrant caravan of more than 10,000 people on Christmas Eve. Comprising children, pregnant women, individuals with special needs, and the elderly, the group aims to reach Mexico City and eventually the United States. This mass exodus, the largest of 2023, underscores the extreme vulnerability of these migrants.

In contrast, King Charles III of England, in his Christmas speech, avoided addressing pressing issues such as the Israel-Palestine conflict, the cost of living, and challenges within the UK healthcare system, choosing instead to praise volunteers' work for society.