Continued Conflict in Yemen: Airstrikes Fail to Deter Houthi militia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:40 pm EST
Continued Conflict in Yemen: Airstrikes Fail to Deter Houthi militia

Yemen’s civil war has been raging for nearly a decade, with the Houthi militia, backed by Iran, controlling much of the country’s north. The United States and a Saudi-led military coalition have made concerted efforts to dislodge the Houthis, including American-led airstrikes and the supply of American bombs. Yet, the Houthis remain in power. The conflict has led to hundreds of thousands of deaths from fighting, hunger, and disease. The most recent American-led airstrikes targeted locations under Houthi control, including a radar facility. These strikes come as the militia continues to launch attacks in the Red Sea. However, experts warn that these measures may not deter the Houthis from future attacks.

US-UK Airstrikes Target Houthi Rebels

Following a series of ‘reckless attacks’ by the Houthis against international cargo ships and U.S. warships in the Red Sea, the United States, along with the United Kingdom and other allies, conducted over 60 airstrikes at 28 different locations in Yemen. These strikes were authorized by President Biden in hopes of ending the Houthi’s disruptive activities in the region.

Global Shipping Disrupted

Due to the Houthi strikes, more than 2,000 ships have been forced to divert their course to avoid the Red Sea, leading to significant delays in international shipping for consumers. The U.S. and U.K. launched a barrage of attacks on Houthi military sites in a bid to stop the group from attacking merchant and military vessels in the Red Sea.

Airstrikes and Civilian Lives

Behind the military and political frontlines, civilians like photojournalist Ali Al-Sunaidar in Sana, Yemen’s capital, live in fear and anxiety, with the constant threat of their homes collapsing from the bombings. The United States has faced international pressure to scale back its military involvement, which partly led to the coalition pulling back its efforts, allowing the Houthis to solidify their control.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

