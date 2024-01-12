en English
Conflict in Yemen Triggers Surge in Oil Prices and Shift in Global Shipping Routes; Madrid Progresses with Nuevo Norte

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
Conflict in Yemen Triggers Surge in Oil Prices and Shift in Global Shipping Routes; Madrid Progresses with Nuevo Norte

Oil prices have taken a sharp turn, witnessing an increase of over 2 percent, following targeted airstrikes in Yemen conducted by the United States and the United Kingdom. This military action has stirred a tempest of concerns, with the potential of a broader conflict in the Middle East looming ominously on the horizon. The ripples of these heightened tensions have reached far and wide, impacting international shipping routes and forcing major companies to cease their use of the Suez Canal and Red Sea passages.

Redrawing Shipping Lanes Amid Conflict

The shift in shipping lanes, a consequential domino effect of the conflict, took place in early December. This was triggered by repeated attacks by Houthi rebels on ships making their journey through these strategic waterways. To avoid the risk, shipping firms have opted to reroute their vessels around southern Africa, a decision that impacts global commerce and the flow of goods across continents.

Oil Prices Surge: A Ripple Effect of War

The international benchmark crude Brent traded at $79.03 per barrel, marking a 2.09% increase, while the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), caught up, trading at $73.54 per barrel, a jump of 2.11% from the previous trading session. This escalation is not an isolated event but is intricately woven into the fabric of the larger conflict in the Middle East. The strikes, targeted at radar sites and missile launchers, were intended to reduce threats to international shipping. However, they have inadvertently stoked the fire of conflict, escalating tensions and causing disruptions in the global oil flow.

Madrid Nuevo Norte: A Fresh Chapter in Economic Infrastructure

In a separate development, Madrid embarks on a new chapter in its economic narrative with the construction of a new business district, Madrid Nuevo Norte. This project signifies a significant stride in the Spanish capital’s economic infrastructure and serves as a beacon of growth and dynamism amidst the tumultuous global backdrop.

As we gaze into the crystal ball of the future, it’s clear that the implications of these events will echo in tomorrow’s world. From the ripple effects of the conflict in Yemen to the rise of a new economic hub in Madrid, the landscape of global trade and economy is being reshaped.

War
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

