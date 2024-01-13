en English
Terrorism

Conflict Escalates in Yemen as Houthi Movement Retaliates

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
In a marked escalation of the ongoing conflict in Yemen, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement retaliates to airstrikes led by the United States and the United Kingdom. This retaliation, as well as the active engagement of the Houthis against enemy drones, indicates a shift to the use of advanced warfare technology in the region.

The Escalating Conflict

On the global stage, the reaction to this conflict is mixed. The United States and the United Kingdom, long-standing supporters of the Saudi-led coalition, intend to restore the internationally recognised Yemeni government, ousted by Houthi forces. Russia, on the other hand, has called for an emergency Security Council meeting, whereas Oman denounces the strikes, and Saudi Arabia expresses concern.

The recent airstrikes targeted 16 Houthi-controlled locations, hitting over 60 individual targets with more than 150 munitions. The Houthi rebels have seized and targeted 27 commercial ships in the Red Sea, causing significant disruptions to global container traffic and crude oil shipments. These actions are in response to the Houthis’ relentless attacks on merchant and commercial vessels in the region.

Implications for Global Trade

These ongoing disruptions to the maritime trade routes pose a serious threat to economic stability. The escalated violence in the Red Sea has forced commercial ships to take longer, costlier routes around Africa. This development has raised concerns about potential supply chain disruption and inflation. Oil prices have experienced fluctuations, rising initially due to fears of escalation before stabilising.

These heightened tensions in the region also have broader implications for global economic and security dynamics. Shipping companies have halted transit through the Red Sea, reflecting concerns about the security risks in the strategic waterway.

Political Unrest and Humanitarian Crisis

These military strikes could potentially reverse political progress in Yemen. The Houthi rebels have been fighting against the Saudi-led coalition for nearly a decade, and the involvement of American and British forces may further complicate the situation.

The conflict has led to one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters, with the war in Yemen claiming the lives of over 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians. The potential for further escalation of violence has sparked concerns globally.

In response to the airstrikes, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, to protest. This massive public outcry reflects the complex political landscape and the deep-rooted dissatisfaction of the Yemeni people.

In the face of these challenges, the Houthi movement has threatened a strong and effective response. The phrase ‘Join Military Wave’ could imply a call to join the military efforts or a recruitment drive, possibly from the Saudi-led coalition or their Western allies. Without additional context, the exact meaning remains unclear.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

