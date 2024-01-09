en English
Military

Commercial Drones: The New Game-Changers in Ukrainian Frontline Combat

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:00 pm EST
In the grip of the ongoing war in Ukraine, a seemingly innocuous device, a commercial drone, has morphed into a formidable weapon on the battlefield. Armed with first-person view (FPV) technology, this drone soars at speeds mimicking a car’s velocity, bearing a lethal payload of explosives. These are remotely guided by a soldier ensconced in a bunker miles away from the combat zone.

First Line of Defence

A majority of Ukrainian forces spread across the 600-mile front remain in a defensive stance, with the only offensive action visible in the southern region of Kherson across the Dnipro River. Despite this, the combat remains intense, with Russian forces persistently launching offensives.

Ground Zero: Robotyne

The southeastern town of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region marks the boundary of the Ukrainian summer counteroffensive. The frontline here witnesses daily attacks from Russian units, creating a territorial tug-of-war, with ground continuously oscillating between being conquered and re-conquered. No further breakthroughs have been achieved since the counteroffensive.

The Rising Tide of Destruction

The frontline has become increasingly treacherous with the escalation of Russian attacks, including the deployment of devastating glide bombs from aircraft. These bombs, capable of penetrating underground bunkers, have wreaked havoc in towns and villages near the frontline. The town of Orikhiv, which served as a command center for Ukrainian counteroffensives, now stands in ruins, testament to the destructive force of these attacks.

Amidst the brutality of war, commercial drones have emerged as a significant game-changer in the intense frontline combat in Ukraine. Aided by FPV technology, these drones serve as the eyes and fists of the Ukrainian forces, delivering explosives onto enemy grounds from a safe distance. In the relentless cycle of territorial gain and loss, they have become a symbol of resilience and adaptability for the Ukrainian forces.

Military Ukraine War
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

