Israel

CIA Establishes Task Force to Track Senior Hamas Leaders, Hostages

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:42 am EST
In an unprecedented move, the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has launched a dedicated task force in response to the deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, which resulted in approximately 1,200 civilian deaths and the abduction of 240 hostages, including American citizens. The task force, established under the directive of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, is focused on gathering critical intelligence regarding the whereabouts of senior Hamas leaders and hostages.

A Shift in Priorities

Following the October offensive, the US has now escalated Hamas to level two on its priority list, placing the group just below major adversaries such as Iran and North Korea. This upgrade signifies a stark shift in US priorities, leading to an increased allocation of resources towards intelligence gathering and drone activities over Gaza, alongside efforts to intercept Hamas communications.

Collaboration with Israel

The CIA’s intelligence findings are being shared with Israel to aid in the identification and location of Hamas leaders. However, the effectiveness of this collaboration remains under scrutiny, as no significant leaders in Gaza have been captured or neutralized thus far. US officials have proposed a strategic shift in Israel’s military focus, suggesting that targeting top-tier Hamas operatives instead of a broader approach could potentially mitigate civilian casualties and alleviate public pressure to cease the Gaza military campaign.

Hostage Situation

The task force is also deeply involved in efforts to locate and gather information about the hostages. Some were released during a ceasefire in late November, but 132 individuals remain captive, with some confirmed fatalities. As the task force intensifies its drone flights over Gaza and works tirelessly to intercept Hamas communications, the world watches with bated breath for developments on this front. The situation is further complicated by Hamas’ continued possession of the bodies of two IDF soldiers and two Israeli civilians who entered Gaza in 2014 and 2015.

0
Israel Military Palestine Terrorism United States War
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

