Christmas Eve Massacre in Nigeria: A Black Christmas

The spirit of Christmas was marred by a gruesome massacre in the Plateau state of north-central Nigeria, with armed gunmen launching deadly attacks on remote villages. The violence, which was described as ‘well-coordinated’, unfolded on Christmas Eve and claimed the lives of at least 190 people, leaving over 300 injured. The assailants targeted ‘not fewer than 20 different communities,’ setting houses ablaze and spreading terror until Monday morning. The event, which locals have heartbreakingly dubbed a ‘Black Christmas,’ has provoked fury and despair in equal measure.

Delayed Security Response

In a chilling account of the massacre, witnesses reported a delay of over 12 hours before security agencies responded to the crisis. This has raised pertinent questions about the efficiency and commitment of the Nigerian security forces, particularly in light of accusations of bias and complicity in previous mass killings. The Nigerian President’s instruction for security agencies to apprehend the culprits and provide relief resources for survivors has done little to assuage the mounting anger and mistrust.

Suspicion on Fulani Herders

While no group has stepped forward to claim responsibility for the deadly attacks, suspicion has fallen on herders from the Fulani tribe. These nomadic herders have been linked with previous mass killings of Christians in the northwest and central regions of Nigeria. This suspicion, if confirmed, could exacerbate the already tense relationship between the predominantly Muslim Fulani herders and the mostly Christian farmers in the region.

Escalating Persecution of Christians

According to a report by Open Doors, the situation for Christians in Nigeria is growing increasingly perilous, with 5,014 brutally murdered in 2022 alone. The Christmas Eve massacre has served as a grim reminder of this escalating persecution, renewing calls for justice, improved security measures, and an end to the bloodshed. The Christian Association of Nigeria has condemned the attacks, while a Catholic-inspired NGO has suggested that the massacre was likely a government-coordinated revenge killing.