Education

Children of War: The Impact of Conflict on Education in Ukraine

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:13 am EST
Children of War: The Impact of Conflict on Education in Ukraine

In the heart of the conflict-ridden city of Sloviansk, Ukraine, the echoes of war have drastically reshaped the lives of its youngest inhabitants. Eight-year-old Arina Herasymova, like countless other children, has had to adapt to a new normal – online schooling. The relentless Russian invasion, drawing close to its second year, has turned the prospect of in-person education into a dangerous gamble. The omnipresent threat of air strikes and the sheer absence of adequate bomb shelters have left local schools high and dry, unable to resume regular classes amidst the ongoing hostilities.

Online Learning: A Double-edged Sword

The abrupt shift to remote learning has struck a significant blow to the mental and social well-being of these children. Essential face-to-face interactions, the lifeblood of childhood development, have been stripped away. Parents and educators are raising red flags, expressing grave concerns over the psychological toll the war and this enforced isolation are inflicting on the younger generation.

An Uncertain Return to Classroom Learning

Anatoliy Pohorelov, the local school director, has voiced that a return to traditional or hybrid learning could only be considered under two circumstances: if Ukraine regains considerable territory, or if the war draws to a close. However, even with these conditions, the lingering threat of conflict makes any form of ‘normal’ schooling a distant dream.

Fortified Schools: A Beacon of Hope

In a glimmer of hope, the northeastern Kharkiv region has begun constructing fortified underground schools. These structures aim to provide a sanctuary for learning, potentially facilitating a safer return to classroom education. Amidst the ruins and rubble, the indomitable spirit of Ukraine continues to persevere, seeking every possible avenue to safeguard the future of its children.

Education Ukraine War
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

