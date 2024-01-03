en English
International Affairs

Catholic Priests Call for End to Gaza Conflict in New Year Plea

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:26 am EST
Catholic Priests Call for End to Gaza Conflict in New Year Plea

In a plea that reverberated across the globe, the Association of Catholic Priests has called for an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. As the world rang in the New Year, the association underscored the stark contrast between the joyous festivities and the grim reality of war, a paradox that would have been on the minds of many during the Christmas celebrations.

Plea for Peace

Tony Flannery, a representative for the association, acknowledged that issuing a statement might not directly halt the conflict in the Middle East. However, the Association of Catholic Priests felt compelled to voice their plea, as the situation contradicts their core beliefs. This call for peace aligns with the values they uphold as representatives of Catholic clergy.

The Power of Faith

Flannery’s discussion with Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley emphasized the importance of their call to action. While the specific targets of their plea were not mentioned, the need for peace in Gaza was highlighted. The power of faith and belief in a world free from war was a recurring theme throughout their conversation.

Global Impact

The plea for peace in Gaza comes amid reports of increased violence against Catholic missionaries worldwide. The Vatican’s Fides News Agency revealed that 20 Catholic missionaries were murdered in 2023, an increase from the 18 killed in 2022. These tragic deaths occurred in various parts of the world, including Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

It is against this global backdrop that the plea for peace in Gaza takes on added significance. With the deaths of Samar Kamal Anton and Nahida Khalil Anton during the Israel-Hamas war, the call to end the conflict is more urgent than ever.

International Affairs War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

