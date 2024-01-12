en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

British Jets Strike in Yemen: A New Chapter in the Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
British Jets Strike in Yemen: A New Chapter in the Conflict

In a significant development, recent footage reveals British fighter jets executing a strike mission in Yemen. The year, 2024, stamped on the footage indicates current British involvement in the long-standing conflict in Yemen, therefore shifting the international dynamics of the Yemeni conflict. Yemen has been caught in a civil war since 2014, with numerous international actors participating through arms sales, logistical support, or direct military intervention. This British military action can potentially alter the conflict and humanitarian situation in Yemen.

Joint Strikes by US and Britain

The US and Britain have launched air and missile strikes in Houthi-controlled territories of Yemen. This military action aims to halt Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The strikes involved a minimum of 60 targets in 16 locations across Yemen. The US president stated that these strikes come as a direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels. The British prime minister confirmed the UK’s participation in these strikes, designed to target Houthi military capabilities and safeguard global shipping.

Operation to Protect Global Trade

These strikes intend to limit civilian casualties strictly and are separate from the naval coalition Operation Prosperity Guardian assembled to defend Red Sea shipping. The operation involves fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles and is carried out in coordination with several other countries. The escalating attacks by Houthis on international shipping in the Red Sea urged the US and its allies to take military action, despite apprehensions about further intensifying regional tensions.

Impact on Yemen and Global Trade

The web page highlights the potential impact of the strikes on global trade and the fragile peace in Yemen. This military action involves American and British aircraft and warships, targeting multiple sites associated with Houthi capabilities. The strikes involve the US Air Force, US Navy, and UK Royal Air Force aircraft, along with missiles launched from US Navy vessels. The British Navy’s participation and the warning issued by US and 12 other countries underline the seriousness of the situation.

0
United Kingdom War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
2 mins ago
US and UK Lead International Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen
The United States and the United Kingdom have launched extensive airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, marking a significant escalation in the international response to the ongoing conflict in the region. The offensive, which includes several international partners such as Australia, is a retaliation for Houthi-led attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea.
US and UK Lead International Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
38 mins ago
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
Marisa Abela's Casting as Amy Winehouse Sparks Controversy Following 'Back to Black' Trailer Release
38 mins ago
Marisa Abela's Casting as Amy Winehouse Sparks Controversy Following 'Back to Black' Trailer Release
Ansarullah Condemns US, UK's Involvement in Yemen as 'Biggest Stupidity in History'
6 mins ago
Ansarullah Condemns US, UK's Involvement in Yemen as 'Biggest Stupidity in History'
Scotland's Controversial Prison Policy: Balancing Transgender Rights and Safety Concerns
26 mins ago
Scotland's Controversial Prison Policy: Balancing Transgender Rights and Safety Concerns
US and UK Escalate Involvement in Yemen with Joint Airstrikes
35 mins ago
US and UK Escalate Involvement in Yemen with Joint Airstrikes
Latest Headlines
World News
President Mohamud and UN Secretary-General Guterres Discuss Somalia's Future
1 min
President Mohamud and UN Secretary-General Guterres Discuss Somalia's Future
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed
2 mins
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed
Australian Open 2024: Tennis Season's Grand Slam Event to Kick Off This Sunday
3 mins
Australian Open 2024: Tennis Season's Grand Slam Event to Kick Off This Sunday
Zambian Parties Unite in Fight Against Cholera Outbreak
3 mins
Zambian Parties Unite in Fight Against Cholera Outbreak
Women's Tour Down Under 2024 Commences with Intense Racing in Australia
5 mins
Women's Tour Down Under 2024 Commences with Intense Racing in Australia
Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak
6 mins
Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak
Urgent Call for Blood Donations Amid Severe Shortage Crisis
7 mins
Urgent Call for Blood Donations Amid Severe Shortage Crisis
Hezbollah Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
10 mins
Hezbollah Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Crackdown on Illicit Pharmaceutical Activity: Three Arrested in Accra
10 mins
Crackdown on Illicit Pharmaceutical Activity: Three Arrested in Accra
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
12 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
13 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
13 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
15 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
15 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
16 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app