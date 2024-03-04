Bosnian Court Sentences Ex-Soldiers to 36 Years for War Crimes in Buzim

In a landmark ruling, seven former members of the Bosnian Army and military police have been sentenced to a combined 36 years in prison for their involvement in the abuse of detainees during the Bosnian War. The Bosnian state court in Sarajevo found them guilty of mistreating civilian detainees and prisoners of war at a makeshift detention center in Buzim in 1994-95, marking a significant step towards addressing wartime atrocities.

Crimes Against Humanity Unveiled

The court convicted Vahid Bajraktarevic, Senad Salkic, Zijad Nanic, Esad Kudelic, Hasan Mustafic, and Samir and Husein Isakovic of multiple charges of abuse. These abuses occurred at the former Radoc hotel, repurposed as an improvised prison, where they subjected detainees to severe physical violence. Notably, some victims were minors, highlighting the brutality of their actions. Bajraktarevic received the longest sentence of 12 years, while others received sentences ranging from one and a half to eight years. Another defendant, Nedzad Bapic, was acquitted of all charges.

Roles and Responsibilities

The roles of the convicted varied, with Nanic acting as the assistant commander for security of the 505th Buzim Brigade and Kudelic serving as the commander of the military police squad. The others, including Bajraktarevic and Salkic, were members of the brigade's military police. Their positions implied a responsibility to protect, yet they chose to perpetrate violence. The court emphasized that the existence of the improvised prison was "undisputably established" and that the defendants had treated civilians inhumanely, as testified by witnesses.

Monday's verdict is a first-instance judgment, meaning it can be appealed. The case against Mehmed Alesevic, a former military police officer with the same brigade, was separated, and he was sentenced to five years in prison under a final verdict in November 2022. This trial underscores the ongoing efforts to bring war criminals to justice and offers a glimpse of hope for the victims and their families still seeking closure nearly three decades after the war ended. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding human rights and the rule of law, even in times of conflict.