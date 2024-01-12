en English
Biden Asserts Iran Doesn’t Seek War; US-UK Conduct Joint Strikes on Houthis

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:26 pm EST
In a recent live broadcast of Sky News at Ten, U.S. President Joe Biden made a profound statement in the midst of escalating tensions in the Middle East. “Iran does not want a war with the United States,” asserted Biden, reflecting on the ongoing diplomatic endeavors to steer the complex relationship between the two nations.

US and UK Launch Joint Military Operations

In another significant development, it was reported that the United States and the United Kingdom have jointly launched military operations against the Houthi rebels. This move comes as a response to the Houthis’ aggressive actions that have disrupted commercial shipping for almost two months. The allied forces executed airstrikes on more than 60 Houthi targets. These strikes, escalating the conflict with the Iranian-backed militia, are part of a broader strategic effort to stabilize the region and support allies.

The President’s Stand and Response

President Biden clarified that the US is not engaged in a proxy war with Iran. He assured that the strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen were successful and carried out in accordance with US allies. “The airstrikes were in retaliation for attacks on Red Sea shipping,” Biden explained, adding that he approved the strikes following Tuesday’s attacks. The President emphasized that he’s ready to bomb the Houthi again if they persist in striking American troops.

Radio 1’s First Female DJ Remembered

In a heartfelt segment of the broadcast, Sky News paid tribute to a pioneering figure in the world of radio broadcasting. Recognized as Radio 1’s first female disc jockey (DJ), the deceased individual was celebrated as an ‘original trailblazer’. The program delved into her significant contributions to the industry and reflected on the legacy she left behind.

Furthermore, the broadcast mentioned ‘2024 X Corp.’ but did not provide additional context or details to clarify the reference or its implications.

United States War
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

