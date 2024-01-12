Biden Asserts Iran Doesn’t Seek War; US-UK Conduct Joint Strikes on Houthis

In a recent live broadcast of Sky News at Ten, U.S. President Joe Biden made a profound statement in the midst of escalating tensions in the Middle East. “Iran does not want a war with the United States,” asserted Biden, reflecting on the ongoing diplomatic endeavors to steer the complex relationship between the two nations.

US and UK Launch Joint Military Operations

In another significant development, it was reported that the United States and the United Kingdom have jointly launched military operations against the Houthi rebels. This move comes as a response to the Houthis’ aggressive actions that have disrupted commercial shipping for almost two months. The allied forces executed airstrikes on more than 60 Houthi targets. These strikes, escalating the conflict with the Iranian-backed militia, are part of a broader strategic effort to stabilize the region and support allies.

The President’s Stand and Response

President Biden clarified that the US is not engaged in a proxy war with Iran. He assured that the strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen were successful and carried out in accordance with US allies. “The airstrikes were in retaliation for attacks on Red Sea shipping,” Biden explained, adding that he approved the strikes following Tuesday’s attacks. The President emphasized that he’s ready to bomb the Houthi again if they persist in striking American troops.

