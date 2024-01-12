en English
International Relations

Australia Supports US and UK in Airstrikes Against Yemen’s Houthi Movement

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:59 pm EST
Australia Supports US and UK in Airstrikes Against Yemen’s Houthi Movement

Recent developments in the Middle East have seen Australia lend support to the United States and United Kingdom in their retaliatory airstrikes against the Houthi movement in Yemen. Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed Australia’s participation, highlighting the nation’s commitment to upholding international norms of navigation and protecting commercial interests in critical global waterways.

Unsettled Waters

Since mid-November, the Iran-backed Houthi movement has been a thorn in the side of merchant and commercial vessels navigating the Red Sea. With an alarming count of over two dozen attacks, the need for intervention became irrefutable. The US and UK’s military response involved the deployment of warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, targeting radar sites and missile launchers.

Global Ramifications

The geopolitical ripples of these strikes have already reached the global economy, causing a surge in oil prices. Both West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude have experienced notable increases. This surge underscores the Red Sea’s importance as a vital artery for global trade and the potential economic repercussions of the ongoing conflict.

Australia’s Role and International Response

While Australia denied a request to dispatch a warship, it contributed non-operational Defence personnel to the US-led operation and joined a multi-country statement condemning the Houthi attacks. This collective stance from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, UK, and US, reflects a shared commitment to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the region, asserting a collective right to self-defence under the UN Charter.

As tensions continue to escalate, with the Houthi movement broadening its aggression to include Israel-Hamas conflict, the international community’s resolve will be tested. The world waits with bated breath for Defence Minister Richard Marles’ impending statement, hoping for signs of a path towards peace and stability in this volatile region.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

