Army's 3rd Infantry Division Targets Stable Internal Peace and Security for Negros Island

The 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) of the Army has set its sights on elevating Negros Island to a state of Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) within the first quarter of this year. This ambitious goal springs from the successful dissolution of all guerrilla fronts of the Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros Cebu Bohol Siquijor (KR-NCBS) and the notable absence of major violent incidents instigated by the New People's Army (NPA) for over a year.

Significant Achievements and Collaborative Efforts

Several guerrilla fronts have been dismantled to date, including Central Negros 1 and 2, South East Front, Northern Negros Front, and South West Front. The latter is currently awaiting a joint resolution. The Army attributes these achievements to the collaborative efforts of government agencies, local government units, the private sector, and the stalwart citizens of Negros.

Clearing Barangays and Implementing the BDP

Since 2023, the 3ID has cleared a total of 219 barangays from the insidious influence of the NPA, with 145 of these located in Negros Island. The Barangay Development Program (BDP) has been rolled out in 121 of these barangays. This program is designed to usher in development and deliver necessary government services to areas previously held under the sway of the NPA.

The Outcome of Army's Operations

The Army's operations have spurred 96 engagements, 54 of which occurred on Negros Island, including seven major encounters. These led to the surrender of 167 individuals and the seizure of 185 firearms.

Major General Marion Sison of the 3ID underscored the significance of the SIPS declaration in solidifying local governance and catalyzing lasting peace and progress for Negros Island. He maintains that this declaration will further empower local government units, as well as local government agencies, in the execution of their respective mandates in the pursuit of a just and enduring peace.