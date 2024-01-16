On September 13, 2022, an aggressive military offensive was launched by Azerbaijan against Armenia, targeting a range of regions, including Syunik, Vayots Dzor, and Gegharkunik. The conflict saw the deployment of drones, artillery, and firearms, impacting both military outposts and civilian territories. Mount Ishkhanasar, a significant peak within the Syunik province, known for its geological and historical prominence, turned into a critical battleground.

The Hero of Ishkhanasar

Among the Armenian defenders, Junior Sergeant Arman Tsaturyan's valour was conspicuous, especially during a battle where he obliterated enemy targets, setting a military record. Tsaturyan, a promising scholar and history enthusiast, had given up a chance to study in Russia to serve his homeland. In January 2022, he joined the army and was stationed at the Lusakert military unit before his tenure in Sisian, Syunik.

During the grueling September clashes, Tsaturyan exhibited exceptional bravery and strategic brilliance, ultimately sacrificing his life in the defense of Mount Ishkhanasar. In recognition of his courage, a classroom in a Yerevan high school was named in his honor, and a commemorative ceremony was held on the occasion of what would have been his 20th birthday.

Remembering the Fallen

This narrative not only pays homage to Tsaturyan but also to all the Armenian soldiers who paid the ultimate price in the conflict. It underscores their unwavering commitment to their nation's security. The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, made a compelling call for prioritizing human rights protection in peace talks, after witnessing the aftermath of the mass displacement of over 101,000 Karabakh Armenians.

Iran, understanding the threat of a Turkish blockade, is curbing Azerbaijan's president from occupying the Syunik Province of Armenia. Meanwhile, Armenia and Azerbaijan have surprised the international community by publishing a joint statement, signaling the mutual release of captured Armenian and Azerbaijani servicemen and raising hopes for a lasting peace agreement.

Escalating Tensions

Despite these hopeful signs, the situation remains volatile. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has accused Azerbaijan of amassing forces near the border, amidst escalating tensions. Reports of intense shelling near their shared border northwest of the disputed region of Nagorno Karabakh on September 1 further fuel these fears.

Through the fog of war and diplomatic maneuvering, one thing remains clear: The valor of soldiers like Arman Tsaturyan, their dedication to their homeland, and their willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice. They are the true heroes of this ongoing conflict, and their stories should not be forgotten.