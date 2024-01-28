Arab Soldiers in the Israeli Army: A Study of Integration and Participation

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are a diverse fabric of soldiers drawn from various ethnic and religious backgrounds, including Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze, and Circassians. This diversity is not new. Since 1948, the 'Sword Battalion' or 'Unit 300', comprising Druze and Circassian Arabs, has fought alongside Jews. However, in 2015, this battalion was disbanded, and its members were integrated into different IDF units.

Arab Participation in Recent Conflicts

Notably, during the recent conflict in Gaza, Arab Israeli soldiers, including Muslims, have been active participants. The number of Muslim soldiers in the IDF has seen a significant rise, with 606 in 2020 compared to 489 in 2019 and 436 in 2018. A notable increase has been observed among the Bedouins who often join units like the Bedouin reconnaissance battalion, tasked with defending areas near Israel's borders with Egypt and Gaza.

Presence of Exclusively Arab IDF Units

Beyond integration, the IDF also has exclusively Arab units such as the 'Gadsar' military unit, which operates in the West Bank and has 500 members. Similarly, the 'Bedouin Battalion' or 'desert reconnaissance unit', includes 1,541 Bedouin soldiers. Israel has plans to recruit 4,500 Arabs, primarily Bedouins, into the IDF over the next decade.

Arabs in Israeli Civilian Life

The presence of Arabs in the IDF mirrors their civilian engagement in Israel. Arabs make up 20 percent of the population, with many holding positions in government and parliament. However, socio-economic challenges persist within the Arab Israeli community. A 2023 report indicates that nearly a third of Arabs aged 18-24 in Israel are unemployed, calling attention to the need for broader socio-economic reforms.