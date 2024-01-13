en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
International Relations

Anti-War Activists in Seattle Protest Against US, UK Military Involvement in Yemen

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Anti-War Activists in Seattle Protest Against US, UK Military Involvement in Yemen

On a recent Friday, Seattle’s streets echoed with the chants of American anti-war activists, protesting against the US and British military involvement in Yemen. Their signs read ‘Hands off Yemen Now!’ and ‘Stop US/UK bombing of Yemen,’ reflecting their staunch opposition to the airstrikes carried out by these nations, part of an ongoing conflict that has been a topic of international concern.

Impact of Airstrikes on Yemen

The airstrikes targeted five regions of Yemen, claiming at least five lives and leaving six others wounded. These strikes represent the latest round in a series of foreign interventions that have wreaked havoc on Yemen’s infrastructure and inflicted severe impact on its civilian population. Various humanitarian organizations have been shedding light on these issues, highlighting the dire need for an intervention to halt the escalating crisis.

Public Dissent Against Foreign Interventions

The Seattle protests provide a window into the public dissent and the anti-war sentiment brewing among certain groups in the United States. The activists aim to raise awareness about the situation in Yemen and call on the US and UK governments to cease their military operations. This domestic response to foreign policy actions reflects a broader debate about the country’s role in global conflicts and the ethical implications of its military actions.

A Call for Ceasefire and Peace

The March on Washington for Gaza, organized by several Muslim American groups along with anti-war and racial justice organizations, is calling for a ceasefire in the region. The march is scheduled to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act and Martin Luther King Jr.’s Nobel Peace Prize, drawing inspiration from King’s history of protest and his vocal opposition to the U.S. role in the Vietnam War. Prominent Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, will participate in events themed ‘Ballots for Freedom, Ballots for Justice, Ballots for Change.’

International Relations United States War
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

