Ansarullah Warns US and UK of 'Heavy Price' for Yemen Involvement

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
Ansarullah Warns US and UK of ‘Heavy Price’ for Yemen Involvement

The political faction of Yemen’s Houthi movement, Ansarullah, has issued a stark warning to the United States and the United Kingdom, predicting a ‘heavy price’ in retaliation for their purported involvement in assaults on Yemen. This assertion emerges as a countermeasure to what Ansarullah perceives as acts of hostility by the US and UK, viewed as backing military campaigns led by Saudi Arabia against Houthi forces.

An Enduring Conflict

The Houthi movement is embroiled in a protracted conflict with a coalition led by Saudi Arabia, which is striving to reinstate the globally acknowledged Yemeni government. The coalition has been the recipient of various forms of support from Western nations, encompassing arms sales and sharing of intelligence.

A Dire Humanitarian Crisis

Ansarullah’s warning underscores the continuing tension and the intricate geopolitical entanglements in the region. It also underscores the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, which has been exacerbated by years of conflict, culminating in what the United Nations labels as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Powerful Voices Weigh In

Statements from various influential figures, including the Yemeni Deputy Foreign Minister and members of the Ansarullah revolutionary movement, echo the sentiment of impending retribution for the alleged acts of aggression by the US and UK. The Deputy Director of Ansarullah’s Moral Guidance Department, Brigadier General Abdullah bin Amer, has stated unequivocally that the US and UK should brace for a ‘heavy price’ and bear the aftermath of their alleged hostility.

Despite the prevailing conflict, the peace process is underway in Yemen, with Oman and the United Nations serving as mediators, demonstrating a glimmer of hope amidst the turmoil. However, the escalating tension between Yemen and Western nations, particularly the US and UK, could potentially hamper these peace efforts.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

